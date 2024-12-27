Friday is expected to be the second-busiest travel day in the U.S. Here's what it's like at DTW

(WXYZ) — Friday is expected to be the second-busiest travel day across the United States on the other side of the Christmas holiday. Many people are touching down and returning home.

See the latest updates from DTW in the videos below

Metro Detroiters dealing with busy holiday travel season

AAA projects a record-breaking 8 million people will be flying this season, and TSA is expecting to carry out nearly 40 million screenings, with many travelers protected to move through Detroit Metro Airport.

On Thursday, fliers at DTW and nationwide saw a summer of delays and cancellations, and over 8,000 flights took off late yesterday. At DTW, they saw 170 delays and eight cancellations.

Expect the busiest time at the airports to be between 8 a.m. and around 12 p.m., and we talked with some of the first people taking off from DTW on Friday moring, all pleasantly surprised as how breezy the morning was.

"Do you know you're traveling on the second-busiest travel day of the season? I asked Sandra Gray.

"Yes I did and I hope I don't have any snafus," she said. "The lines are not long, so that’s a good thing."

It’s been OK, actually, I’ve been taking early flights," Major Smith said.

United Airlines said it's expecting about 10 million passengers and is adding 500 flights a day to accommodate the influx. This time last year, Delta flew over 9 million people on 75,5000 flights between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.

Where Your Voice Matters