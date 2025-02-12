From bike lanes to crosswalks, MDOT wants feedback on 25 miles of Woodward Ave.

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking for your feedback on what the future of Woodward Avenue could look like as part of a planning study.

MDOT is taking a look at 25 miles of Woodward through different communities. One talking point will likely be bike lanes.

“They’re safe when there aren’t drivers in there, but you are always worried there is going to be a driver that comes into the lane, and I just hope there is no biker there,” said Rick Wager of Ferndale, who uses the bike lanes in downtown Ferndale often.

While some people love them and others hate them, they have drawn the attention of other cities within metro Detroit.

Ferndale's new bike lanes were built to create accessibility, but drivers keep using them

“Since Ferndale has added the two-way cycle track, the bike lanes on Woodward, other communities are now sparked an interest and might want to see something like that in their communities,” said Matt Galbraith, the planning manager for MDOT’s Metro Region.

Aside from bike lanes, Galbraith says they are looking for feedback from people on items like making pedestrian crosswalks safer and better connecting the corridor to public transportation.

MDOT is hosting an in-person open house, and a virtual open house, for people to make their voices heard. The information on both is below.

In-person open house

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 Noon - 2 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge Community Center

4 Ridge Road

Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069

Virtual open house

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

4 - 6 p.m.

To join by phone, call 248-509-0316

Phone conference ID: 903 550 023#

You can also make your voice heard online at Michigan.gov/woodwardplan

