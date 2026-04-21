Frustration grows in Pontiac neighborhood over repeated flooding, lack of answers

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in one historic Pontiac neighborhood say they are fed up — dealing with repeated flooding and sewer backups, while struggling to get clear answers from those in charge.

For homeowners in the Seminole Hills neighborhood, this isn’t a one-time occurrence — they say it’s been happening for years.

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report below:

Historic Pontiac neighborhood dealing with flooding, sewer backups

“Imagine dealing with water in your basement again and again and still not knowing why it keeps happening,” said resident Steve Layne, who reached out to 7 News Detroit for help.

Layne has lived on Miami Street for six years and says the problem has only gotten worse.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for years now — from the moment I moved in,” he said.“It’s just escalated tremendously. Pretty much everyone on this block is having backup issues.”

Steve Layne

Layne says he has contacted both the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Pontiac’s public works department, but feels like he’s getting the runaround.

“Nobody wants water in their basement. The other concern is we try to get answers from the county — and it feels like they’re playing the blame game,” he said.

About three weeks ago, Layne says crews from an out-of-state contractor suddenly showed up on his street without notice.

“I don’t know what work they were doing. It’s been hard to even get that information,” he said.

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He was later told the work involved relining sewer lines. Then, more recently, another contractor appeared near his home, this time working on water lines, but Layne says no explanation was provided.

“No notice on any of the work that’s been done,” he said.

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The lack of communication has left many neighbors confused and concerned about what’s happening underground.

“The county is saying it’s the city, the city is saying it’s the county — we just want answers,” Layne said.

Even more troubling, Layne points out that water is still pooling in areas of the neighborhood — even on dry days.

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With no clear resolution, Layne has now contacted an attorney.

Attorney David Rubin, who has handled thousands of flooding cases across Michigan, says situations like this can be complicated. But residents have taken an important first step.

Homeowners in the neighborhood have filed a formal notice of claim within the required 45-day window, putting both the city and county on notice.

Rubin says that’s critical in moving a case forward and holding agencies accountable.

Attorney David Rubin more information in the video player below:

Attorney David Rubin gives homeowners tips on flooding cases

7 News Detroit did hear back from the Oakland County Water Resources Commission. A spokesperson said Commissioner Jim Nash plans to respond, but has not yet provided details.

We also reached out to Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness and the city’s public works department, but have not received a response.

For Layne and his neighbors, the goal is simple: fix the problem.

“We’re not trying to play the blame game,” he said. “We just want this fixed.”

Attorneys say cases like this can take time, but believe a resolution could come within about a year.

For homeowners here, it’s about more than inconvenience — it’s about protecting their homes, their investment and their peace of mind.

