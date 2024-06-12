Gas, Hybrid, or EV? Metro Detroit drivers weigh in

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The auto industry's plans for an all-electric future may be hitting a speed bump.

A new survey from AAAshows customers aren't as keen to purchase an electric vehicle. The main factors holding them back include cost, charging availability and driving range.

A lot of drivers are chiming in. 7 News Detroit photojournalist Mike Glover spoke with current EV owners and gas drivers to get their thoughts on the all-electric backlash.

"A lot of people don't like the fact that you can only drive to a certain area, and then you have to go out of your way to go charge, and then you have to sit there and wait."

"I have seen people sitting around, waiting, reading a book. Even though I'm retired, my time is valuable. I don't want to sit around and wait for the battery to charge."

"Charging isn't as much of a big deal as everybody makes it seem...it's not bad at all, I thought working around it would be more of a thing but honestly it's not."

"We've heard the horror stories, how when it gets cold, these cars are not your friend...it's worth the effort that you're taking to save the environment, but it has it's challenges. The infrastructure just isn't there to support a strictly EV-car...I am driving the Chevy Volt. I've traveled from Michigan to Tennessee, Michigan to Kentucky, Michigan to New Jersey, and it was a chore. It added so many hours...so my next car will be a hybrid...I don't want a lot of car repairs and I've heard some stories there too. You're blending the two, you have the combination of the problems so I'll be taking my time and doing some shopping."

"I wouldn't buy an electric vehicle because of where I live...I don't have a garage that works and I don't have a way to plug it in...you're still pulling off the grid when you're charging an electric car...I just hate cars, I hate them, I'm sorry for the Motor City but I want to live somewhere where there's awesome transit and I could just get on a train or a plane or a bus and go somewhere...I didn't buy my first car until I was in my 30s and I hope this is my last car."

"It's bad to see that electric cars are a thing for the environment when the juice comes from coal-fired power plant, it's ridiculous...it's not worth it to me, not until the world has changed in terms of complete flexibility of pure electric. It ain't going to happen in my lifetime."

"I just don't think we're there yet...I like how on a gasoline motor, especially the big motors, you get that feedback. They're just fun to drive...I'm a gas guy, at least for now."

