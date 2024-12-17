Gas prices expert on what to expect at the pump this holiday season & in 2025

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Good news if you are heading out of town for the holidays: gas prices should stay around $3/gallon.

I asked Sonnie Hernandez what she liked about coming to this gas station in Dearborn.

"Saving money!" she responded. "Keeping it in my pocket."

Who doesn't like a little extra cash? I went to talk to drivers at the Citgo Gas station on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. At the time, gas was below three dollars a gallon.

"What do you think about the prices recently," I asked Coletha M. from Monroe and Aliyah Muhammad from Detroit.

“I’m happy, because I commute everyday so it helps," she said.

“It is high a lot of the times, but right now it is getting better," Aliyah said.

Now that money can be spent on other, sometimes more excited things.

“It helps me when I have my grandkids, we get a pizza, something to drink, or take them to the movies because I save quite a bit," Sonnie said.

But the big question: will it last?

“Usually right around Christmas is the time that prices eventually bottom out, said Patrick De Haan.

De Haan is the head of Petroleum Analysis with GasBuddy. He says expect prices to stay low heading into Christmas and New Year's.

“I do think that prices will in Michigan continue to average between $2.80 a gallon, on the days before prices jump up, and other days when they jump up they could go briefly above three dollars, maybe $3.09 or $3.19 a gallon," Patrick said.

As for gas prices for 2025, De Haan says there could be some volatility, with changes proposed by the incoming Trump administration.

“President-elect Trump has promised traffics on Canadian oil, potentially, and that could be a major game changer," De Haan said.

That is something analysts will be keeping an eye on, but overall, De Haan does not anticipate much change in 2025.

“If you are looking at the pump on any given day it is not going to feel a lot different than 2024," De Haan said.

"Do you have predictions for 2025?" I asked Detroiter Ebone Beard.

“I’m praying that they be at least still reasonable, so far so good, lately, I haven’t seen it go past four dollars so right now it is manageable and it is doable," Ebone said.

“De Haan says the best time to take advantage of low prices are usually on Mondays and Tuesdays.. saying prices tend to increase in the middle of the work week.”

