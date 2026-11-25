More than a quarter of all holiday shoppers plan to give the gift of an experience this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Instead of something found under the tree, some gift givers are opting for a destination or an activity outside of the home.

See the full story from Canton Township reporter Tony Geftos in the video below

Gift an experience this holiday season: Ideas for Metro Detroit residents to consider

From a photography session to cookie decorating, Canton's Arts Warehouse at Cherry Hill offers plenty of hands-on experiences.

Leslie Neal is the owner of True 2 You Fragrance Studio, where visitors can blend their own signature perfume.

"Your nose takes you through the journey," Neal said.

Gift certificates are available online for those who want to give the experience to someone else.

"We do have gift certificates online that you can purchase for someone to give the gift of an experience to come either with yourself — or by themselves," Neal said.

Next door, the owner of Artful Gatherings offers crafts for kids and adults in a personalized setting.

"I can connect with them. I can talk to them. I can learn what like their life, they can learn about me and that's how we build a community and I love that aspect of it for sure," Madhurima Ganguly said.

Across the hall, Cookies and More offers cookie decorating classes where participants can learn to decorate like a pro.

"During Christmas season I have groups of friends that are looking for an activity to do. I have families who come and book like a party, and then they all come and decorate cookies and I teach them and then they, they don't need to have the mess at home," Shelia Morales said.

According to the National Retail Federation survey, 27% of holiday shoppers plan to gift an experience this year. That growing trend is led by millennials and Gen Z.

Rooted Vision Photography is another option for those looking to give a photo shoot as a gift.

"As far as holiday sessions, I have quite a few of those. I have a couple that are with the backdrop, and I have another one where it's those box ones which are fun for, um, like a phone screen background," Cristina Bretz said.

The Detroit Zoo also offers experiences to give as gifts this holiday season, including a new one that brings guests up close to stingrays.

"We're currently in the Aaron and Carolynn Frankel Stingray Cove, and we just launched Wade with the Rays, which is a private experience where you can come and interact with the stingrays behind us in the pool. You actually get in the pool yourself. You can find their teeth, you can pet them, and you learn a lot about the animal care staff who take care of them every day," Logan Pelto said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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