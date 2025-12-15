Gift-giving etiquette: What should you get for the people outside of your inner circle this holiday season?

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gift giving is arguably one of the most exciting and most stressful parts of the holiday season. Figuring out who you need to shop for and how much you should spend on everyone on your list is enough to make your head spin during an already hectic time of year. The stores are busy, full of people looking for the perfect gift for a loved one. But what about those people you want to show love for, who may not be a part of your inner circle?

That's exactly why Terri Hubris came into Catching Fireflies in Berkley on Friday. She was picking up practical gifts for her coworker's cars.

"Today I'm getting some gifts for my preschool teachers that I teach with," Hubris said. "I just think this time of year, you can't thank people enough for what they've done for you."

The store's owner, April McCrumb, said that ultimately they have something for everyone, on every budget.

"Once we find out a little more about the person and the price range, we take it from there," McCrumb said.

There's plenty of options, from socks to jewelry to toys. But if you're really stuck, she said anything Michigan or Detroit related is always a big hit.

"People love our great state," McCrumb said. "And also, there are lots of people, too, that have friends who have moved away from our state and want the sentimentality of getting something from the state."

As for what is socially acceptable to get your stylist or mail person, for example, Danielle Kovachevich, the founder of the Detroit Academy of Etiquette, has some tips.

"When you think of service individuals, you want to show gratitude for the service, and you want to think less personal," Kovachevich said. "Monetary gifts are good, gift cards are good, you don't want to do anything that would require asking for sizes for clothing or perfume."

So when it comes to budget, what do you do in this situation?

"You know in the etiquette world, we think about gift-giving like an onion," Kovachevich said. "The core of the onion would be your family and friends, that would really be where the bulk of your budget should be. And as you peel the layers, you get people who you aren't as close with, but if you still want to show gratitude without buying a gift, there are tiny things you can do. Buy that person a coffee, just simple little things to show gratitude that don't cost a lot of money."

