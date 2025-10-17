Going inside the Amon-Ra St. Brown corn maze at Krep's Apple Barn and Cider Mill

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans can get in on some fall fun in Monroe County this weekend. At Krep's Apple Barn and Cider Mill, the corn maze is a tribute to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

I went down to Krep's in La Salle to check out the corn maze and talk with people who were visiting.

"It's awesome. To make a corn maze out of a St. Brown celebration. You can't beat that man," Jacob Lindsay said.

Jimmy and Grace McMonagle, the owners of Krep's, wanted to pay tribute to their favorite team with the custom maze.

"It's a Detroit Lion-themed maze featuring St. Brown's classic touchdown pose of standing on his head," Jimmy said.

He tells me it's been a hit with guests so far, and a big attraction for businesses.

"We're a smaller farm, so we're not huge like some of the ones in metro Detroit, but we'll have 200-400 people go through it on a weekend," Jimmy added.

The corn maze sits on about 10 acres of land and it's roughly 3.2 miles long. It was all designed with state-of-the-art farming technology.

"With the technology today, we're able to actually plant the corn like a regular corn field, just going straight rows, and the tractor and the computer of the tractor just drops the seed where it's supposed to be and leaves the rows," he said.

Visitors to the corn maze are instructed to find six checkpoints. They can take up to 40 minutes to find.

Seattle Mero is just one of the many visitors who completed the maze and said it's something she would definitely do again.

"There's different points where you can stop and, there's different questions you can answer and checkpoints, and if you end up completing it, you get a free donut, so it's a lot fun," Mero said.

Other Lions fans who I met were in awe of the design.

"I think it's awesome. I mean, it's crazy. I wonder how long it took them to make it to that scale?" Jacob Ansel said.

"I think it's really cool. I think it's good when you know people and the community rally around their local team and go Lions," Kayleigh Mester added.

