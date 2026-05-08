Grandparents who raised dozens of foster kids faced eviction — the community rallied to help them

(WXYZ) — Back in 2017, we first introduced people to Shana Risby, a young girl whose life story touched metro Detroit.

Risby was born to a drug-addicted mother and given up at birth, then raised by grandparents who opened their hearts — and their home —to dozens of foster children.

Those grandparents are Stephen and Loretta Rodriguez. They've been married 43 years and have sacrificed their lives to care for at-risk children in foster care. They believe they've taken care of 60 to 70 kids over the years.

"I'm just grateful that I was raised by two people whose main purpose is to pour love," Risby told me about Loretta and Stephen Rodriguez.

Now, she's all grown up and living in California, and is fighting to protect both of them.

WXYZ Shana Risby

"When they told me they were going to be evicted from their home, it was really shocking to me," she said. "It's something they've never experienced before."

Now at 85 and 79, Stephen and Loretta Rodriguez were living in a home they purchased on a land contract, but it was falling apart. Risby realized they were in trouble.

They put $15,000 down, hoping for stability. But instead, it became a nightmare. Risby did some digging on the land contract holder. It was linked to a man WXYZ has been covering since the 1990s.

"That's when I saw all of the previous news stories, all of the victims that were impacted by him," she said. "A lot of the homes that this person sells are not up to city code."

Watch our previous report with Shana Risby below:

In this case, it was a porch crumbling, an upstairs barely accessible, a roof in disrepair and windows that don't open.

"It's very hard to make it liveable," Stephen Rodriguez said.

WXYZ Stephen and Loretta

So, we reached out to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. He told us his newly created Senior Justice Alliance could help.

"Part of our task force, the Elder Justice Alliance, is really networking professionals in the community that work with older adults, really experts in abuse, neglect and exploitation," Sheila Cote, the director of the Senior Justice Alliance, said.

Cote says only 1 in 24 cases of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation, gets reported. Seniors are often too embarrassed to report it.

"How difficult was it to unwind an eviction that was already moving forward?" I asked Jennifer Wilczek, the lead case manager with the Office of Senior Services in Macomb County.

WXYZ Community helps grandparents get new home.

"It took all month. We got the entire team from the Senior Justice Alliance involved," she said.

But saving the home was not saving this family. The alliance advised the Rodriguezes to cut their losses and move.

That's when we called on Dr. Chad Audi with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, who offered them a fresh start.

The organization got the Rodriquezes a fully furnished home, with a living room, dining room, bedrooms, washer and dryer, new flooring and even a refrigerator stocked with groceries.

For the next two years, their home will be rent free.

And while this family now has a new beginning, county leaders say land contract disputes involving seniors are becoming increasingly common — and they hope stories like this encourage others to seek help before it’s too late.

Where Your Voice Matters