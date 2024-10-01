Greektown business owners feeling boom from Detroit Tigers & Lions success

(WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit businesses are cashing in on the results of our winning sports teams. The Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions' success is translating into an economic boom, according to business owners.

“Golden Fleece being here 54 years, unofficially as a kid I remember this being the sports center for the city,” says Owner Yanni Dionisopoulos.

On Monday night, fans like father and son James Vincent Jr. and Joel Livingston say they had no doubt the teams would be winning and they would be celebrating at the Detroiter Bar.

“It’s incredible, especially with all of these night games and primetime games, it’s going all day every day,” says manager Tyler Tocco.

Joel adds, “Lot of money. Always full before the games and you can catch the shuttle over there.”

Nearby, at Athens Liquor, we found more than spirits selling fast.

“They are buying everything,” says manager Frank Arabo.

His store has been seeing a lot of demand for team hats and shirts in the later hours.

He says, “they’re buying hats from me. Anything with Tigers or Lions of course.”

Business owners especially tell us they haven’t felt a vibe like this in Greektown for nearly a decade, and they hope the success continues.

