Hazel Park students learn about vegetables during district's first-ever farmers' market

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was an exciting day full of fresh veggies for fourth- and fifth-grade students in Hazel Park.

On Tuesday, the district hosted its first-ever "farm to school" farmers market, introducing students to fresh produce that may be unfamiliar to them.

I visited the market on Tuesday morning to get an inside look at what it provided and talk to students at Webb Elementary about what they learned.

"Today we bussed in 350 4th and 5th graders throughout Hazel Park School District," Dan Wrobbel, the food service director for the school district, said.

On a sunny and brisk Tuesday, hundreds of Hazel Park students flooded Webb Elementary in Ferndale for the district's day. It was a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about fresh produce that may be unfamiliar to them.

"I’m seeing apples, lettuce," Ryelee Dockery, a fourth grader, said.

"There was corn, there was peppers," Arlo Germain, another fourth grader, added.

"I have some broccoli," Maelyn Lazar, a fifth grader, said.

Students aren't just learning about raw vegetables. They're learning about planting and cooking them.

"The best part is we get to try vegetables that’s healthy," Sammie Milton, a fourth grader said.

"You said the best part is getting vegetables, why is that?" I asked Sammi.

"Because you need vegetables to help your body so your body won’t melt down from sweetness," Sammie said.

Wrobbel worked to make the opportunity happen for students using grants, and a partnership with the National School Lunch project.

He tells me at this farmers market, they're giving away over 120 cases of fresh produce using Veggie Bucks that were distributed.

"In spending time in the cafeteria, I know that when I walk through with a leak or deacon radish, I get a lot of wide eyes in instances where children aren’t familiar with those produce," Wrobbel said.

According to Baker Institute, in 2023, over 17% of U.S. households with children were food insecure, with kids lacking affordable nutritious food.

It's a statistic that Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Amy Kruppe has seen first-hand.

"Food is expensive and it’s really rough for many of those in our community, so this opportunity again, we want our kids to have every opportunity that every other student has," Kruppe said.

At the farmers market, they're getting just that.

"What’s your favorite vegetable?" I asked fourth-grader Joey Wearing.

"I would say a jalapeño," he said.

"My favorite vegetable is a tomato," Ryelee said.

"There’s a lot of cool stuff," Arlo added.

The district said they hope to put on a market similar to this in the future.

"First thing I did when I came in is I walked over to the tables and said ‘How was it?’ And the kids said ‘Dr. Kruppe, it’s so good!'" Kruppe said.

"I learned that they’re healthy for you and healthy for your stomach," Sammie said.



