Hear from the Amazon driver who ran toward danger, saving victims of the Orion Twp. explosion

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the aftermath of Tuesday's fiery explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums, thousands are talking about a mystery Amazon delivery driver who ran into the danger.

Resident Paul Kastran said, "He’s a hero. He’s the first guy who jumped in."

Young Chris Deluca told 7 News Detroit that he saw the man carry a victim out of the fire, "It was pretty heroic."

His mom Lauren Deluca said, "To go into that, not knowing if anything else was going to explode? He definitely put his life on the line."

No one knew exactly who he was, but they knew how his heroic actions made them feel.

Young Leighton Mcameer said, "My mom had to run back in and get her purse, and the Amazon person was standing right there and I was crying because I was really scared and then he came over and held my hand and told me it would all be okay."

After a day of searching, 7 News Detroit did find the hero.

Too humble to go on camera, Christopher Bissonnette agreed to talk over the phone. He shared that he was delivering packages to the neighborhood when he saw the explosion around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He looked up and saw an older gentleman, clothes half-burned off, standing in the middle of the disaster.

"I moved some debris around and picked him up by one leg, grabbed his back and carried him out of there and got him to the side of the curb," said Bissonnette. "Then I ran around trying to help the other lady."

Bissonnette said he does remember seeing Leighton Mcameer, "Her brother and her were standing there in the middle of the yard, and she goes ‘I’m so scared’ I’m like ‘Come here, come here, I got you.'"

After making sure everyone was okay, he said he tried to drive off unnoticed, "That’s when the other residents saw me and started talking to me. I told them what happened and they started calling me a hero."

When asked how that made him feel, he responded, "Awkward, I didn’t know how to accept it, and it felt weird."

However, extremely deserving.

A day later Bissonnette, like many of the residents, is still working through the catastrophe that happened at the condominiums.

In the end, he said he simply did what he knew was right.

"God keeps putting me in weird conditions, the right spots I guess," said Bissonnette.

