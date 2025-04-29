'Hockey doc' Zvi Levran sentenced to 10-25 years in prison after years of sexual abuse

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A disgraced hockey doctor will serve at least 10 years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in connection to years of abuse.

After a yearslong investigation, Zvi Levran was arrested and taken into custody in November of 2022. He was charged with 28 sexual assault crimes inflicted on young men, teens and patients in Michigan.

'You are the monster.' Judge sentences 'hockey doc' Zvi Levran to 10-25 years in prison

While prosecutors in the case say they believe there are many victims across several states, 13 came forward. On Tuesday during Levran's sentencing hearing, three of the victims read emotional impact statements.

"We place our trust in these medical professionals believing that they’re there to help us and get better. However, when a trained doctor does something so heinous and horrendous, it shatters that trust. How am I supposed to trust another doctor from this point on," one victim said. "I just want my life and my worth, my peace and my happiness back."

Victims called Levran a monster and say every day since their assaults have been living nightmares.

"I now have a hard time trusting people like I did before and I’m tired of feeling anxious and on edge all the time," a family member said reading a statement on behalf of another victim. "I've been dreading writing this statement because it meant tearing off a very large scab I've been trying to bury for two and a half years."

Many of the victims were visibly shaken as they read their statements.

"I never considered that he might be doing this to kids. If I did, I don't think he'd be here before us today. I'm so sorry I didn't speak up. I could have prevented this from happening to other people. I just didn't know," another victim said. "For him to be so patient and methodical and willing to relocate for so long... I just... that's a monster."

Levran's charges stem from years of sexual abuse he inflicted on teens and young adults as a urologist and hockey doctor for associations and programs like the Novi Community School District, where he volunteered. Investigators say Levran would meet many of his victims through hockey and keep in touch with them throughout the years.

Prosecutors say some of the assaults took place inside Levran's Oakland County home, where he invited patients for private yoga therapy and medical sessions that eventually went too far.



The former doctor offered an apology in court while also still working to convince victims and the court that he is not a bad person.

"I cannot undo what I've done and I hear what they're saying and I know what they're doing. I'm not a monster. I'm a good man and I mean well and this was wrong and I never meant to hurt anyone," Levran said as he stood in court. "There’s no words to describe how much I wish this was undone."

However, Judge Yasmine Poles did not mince words as she fired back on behalf of victims. She told Levran she didn't believe he was truly remorseful for his actions. She also noted her concern the doctor stated in previous hearings that he'd like to practice medicine again if released.

"I find your behaviors and what I’ve read in this report to be sociopathic in nature," Poles said. "Every single time you got away with it, you became emboldened to continuously commit the crimes against these children and young men. You had them exactly where you wanted them to be."

Poles went on to say if it were legally possible, she would give Levran three life sentences because "that's what you deserve."

"You are the reason parents lie awake at night and the evenings in their bed worried about where their children are. You are the reason. You are the monster. You are the monster among us in society," Poles said.

Ashley Gurzik, who gave media consent to use her name, was one of the survivors reading a statement Tuesday as Levran was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison. Gurzik says she's now looking forward to closure.

"I agree with what Judge Poles said and I'm just thankful for everybody who stuck around for us and all the victims who stood up for themselves and came forward," Gurzik said outside of the courtroom. "Just know he has no more power over any of us — anymore."

Levran is still facing similar charges in Minnesota. Prosecutors believe he will be extradited to that state at some point, although the timeline is unclear. As investigators believe additional victims remain, they say there could be more charges in Michigan if others come forward.

"This is somebody who has no business being a doctor, has no business being in a position where he can continue to abuse young kids and young men. This was a systematic abuse that lasted years," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Chris George said. "The judge sent a very clear message and it was refreshing for her to send such a powerful message that if you're in a position of authority, there's certain responsibilities that go along with it."

Levran is expected to serve 10 years in prison at minimum. Then he will be eligible for parole.

