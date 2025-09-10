How a Wyandotte shelter is turning secondhand goods into second chances for homeless pets

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Whether it's cats or dogs, Pound Pals Downriver is making sure any animal that finds their way into the Wyandotte animal shelter is getting the help they need.

"(We do everything) from fleas to heartworm treatment for dogs to trauma," said Tom Abraham, the shelter's director.

All the money made through donated items sold over the last several years helps animals like Brody (below), who was found about a month ago with a wounded leg.

“The bone was actually protruding through his skin so we funded his medical care and now you can see that he is completely walking and happy," said shelter manager Alyssa Stafford.

Stafford said the money made through this fundraiser gave Brody a second chance at life, and now he's ready for his forever home.

"Instead of being euthanized at intake, we treat them," Alyssa said.

The yard sale runs from September 10-13. Only the mums are being sold at a fixed price. Everything else, including holiday decor and dinnerware, is up to the buyer.

“So, we take any reasonable offer," Tom told me.

“So there are some Christmas items back there, if I’m like hey can I get a bunch of these and I’ll donate $10, would that work?” I asked Tom.

"Yes, absolutely," he replied.

Tom told me some people can even skip the shopping and just donate if they want to. That's exactly what Kathy Sullivan did ahead of the fundraiser.

“There’s so many instances of animal abuse and things like that, that are just horrible so I want to support a place that really helps animals," Kathy said.

Now celebrating 15 years of success, Tom said this may be their most crucial year yet.

"It works out well for us," Tom said. “This year donations have been down and veterinary costs have been up so it’s really critical for us to raise this money for pets at the shelter so that they can get their second chance.”

For more information on the Pound Pals Downriver Garage Sale, including how to donate, click here.

