How do Metro Detroit drivers exercise patience with all the recent construction?

It feels like no matter where you turn, there's construction.

With all the stop-and-go traffic, it's hard to not lose your cool.

While we are noticing all the orange barrels, the people working in those construction zones are noticing something else: impatient drivers.

It's understandable, considering even the detours are under construction. But what I wanted to find out, from Metro Detroit drivers, is how to keep calm.

“How have you been working through all of the construction?” I asked Ferndale resident Tom Kusch.

"It's been fun," Kusch said. "That's one way to put it."

“Is it frustrating? Yes," said Highland Park resident Felicia George. "Do you hope that the roads get better? Yes.”

The state flower might as well be an orange barrel, because they seem to have popped up faster than the flowers, and as you can imagine, it's leading to some frustration.

So much so that MDOT's state transportation director released this video, explaining that historic investment means we are seeing more work than ever.

“Above all else I want my sincere appreciation for your patience," said Bradley Wieferich in the video. "Please know, it will be worth the wait, and please, please remember to slow down and pay attention in work zones.”

So I wanted to get some tips from drivers, to see how they keep their cool.

Yolonda Rabbani gave me some good, simple advice that we call do: breath.

“I’m just a naturally patient person," Rabbani said. "Breath deep into through your nose, relax your shoulders, breathe. There it is and then you just let it go.”

Others had a more aggressive approach.

“A whole lot of curse words. Cursing helps," George said. "Don’t curse at the other drivers with the windows down. Leave the window up.”

One very common theme is what you listen to in the car.

“Soul music, spiritual jazz, New Age music," said Pleasant Ridge resident Brad Hails.

“I’ve been into an electric swing kick lately, it’s like swing music but it is electrified," Kusch said.

Kusch tells me he also avoids getting on the roads during the busiest times of the day.

“I find myself stalling to go home, I’ll find a park and sit at the park or go find something to do for an hour or two before I go home cause its that backed up," Kusch said.

And if all else fails, I thought maybe a lavender air freshener might do the trick.

“Lavender is good, it’s calming," Kusch said.

“I love lavender," Rabbani said.

“Lavender is something that is so soothing, great essential oil," George said.

“I’m thinking about if my girlfriend would prefer the lavender scent," said Ferndale resident Zack Lask.

