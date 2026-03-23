TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Balancing books and sports can be tough for any student. With spring athletics officially kicking off this week, we wanted to take a closer look at how one Downriver school district, and an expert, are helping student-athletes stay on par.

Watch Carli's report below

How one Downriver school district is helping student-athletes balance spring sports and studies

Spring sports are teeing off, and while the season brings excitement, it can also bring added pressure to students trying to stay on track in the classroom and on the course.

Taylor High School Golf Coach Zack Mercer said practices just started, and he's already hearing concerns from some of his student-athletes.

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“We have 12 kids on the team this year which is awesome," Mercer said. “I do have a couple of students who have already told me, you know, they’re asking me 'what do I need to be able to play, what do I need to be able to come out to practice?', and so, that tells me right away that they need additional assistance.”

And at Taylor High School, that support is built in. Athletic Director Chris Simons said grades are checked every few weeks, and coaches are in constant communication with their athletes.

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"You have to be a student before you're an athlete," Simons said.

It's a balance that's critical, but not always easy to maintain, according to psychiatrist Gerald Shiener.

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“Parents expect you to do well in school and behave yourself, your teachers expect you to do well, your coaches expect you to give everything you have to the sport," Shiener said.

He told me that sports can be a powerful outlet, but only when there's clear communication and a strong support system.

“Parents have to keep in mind the balance between school and athletics and send a clear message that school comes first, and you have to have clear lines of communication between coaches, teachers, parents, and kids participating in sports," Shiener said.

And if done the right way, Shiener said sports can teach kids lessons that last a lifetime.

“It’s easy to learn how to win; it takes more stamina and resilience to learn how to lose, and there’s going to be a time when you lose. You have to figure out what you have to do next to overcome it," Shiener said.

These are lessons AD Simons knows firsthand. Growing up in the Taylor School District as a student-athlete himself, he later returned after earning his teaching certificate, hoping to guide the next generation.

“I wanted every kid to have what I had. I got to play college sports, didn’t pay anything to go to school," Simons said. "I got to travel with the teams, it was a great experience. I was very fortunate and I want to give some of those same opportunities that I had to my boys and my girls.”

A reminder: success in sports starts with success in the classroom.

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