HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan has over 300 named rivers, and if you live by one of them, you may have considered the risk of flooding, and even prepared for it.

Watch the report from Carli Petrus in the video player below

How to stay prepared for potential flooding if you live by one of Michigan's 300 named rivers

As the country mourns the lives lost in the Texas flood, some Michigan residents are empathizing with families impacted.

WXYZ

“We know what it’s like to go through flooding but it’s more of a nuisance flooding that is unfortunately still problematic in different ways," Amber told me.

As someone who lives on a lake that experiences annual flooding, Dr. Amber Bismack says she and her neighbors stay prepared for anything.

“To be in a position where you’re losing your house, your family, your children, I can’t even begin to imagine what that is like and my heart goes out to them immensely," Amber said.

The latest flooding on Ore Lake in Hamburg Township, where they live, lasted more than 60 days, according to fellow resident Diane Henry.

WXYZ

“It brings back memories to us as we sympathize with them and stuff because we’re small scale and we put boots on, they’re putting on waders and walking through neck deep water and stuff," Diane said.

The tragic Texas floods, begging the question: could something like that happen in Michigan.

Flood Plain Engineer Matthew Occhipinti, for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it's rare, but not impossible.

WXYZ

“I mean you might remember the flooding that occurred upstream of the city of Midland a couple years ago during COVID where the dams blew out and that caused a significant amount of damage. A lot of people lost homes, cottages, businesses, we’re still dealing with that.”

Watch our previous coverage of that Midland flooding

Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump for federal emergency declaration, aid for Midland County

Occhipinti says the kind of flooding Texas is dealing with is flash flooding, which is not something Michigan sees often.

"It is possible but it is extremely rare and that just has to do with the way our topography is set out, the lay of the land is here," Matthew said.

WXYZ

Hamburg Township Police Chief Richard Duffany is still recommending everyone, especially those who live near Michigan's many waterways, have a plan just in case.

“It’s just like any other emergency, just be prepared," Richard said. "Really watch, my understanding is even in Texas they had a flash flood warning out a couple hours prior, so just really take those seriously, I know sometimes, and I’m guilty of this too, you hear the sirens go off and you’re like okay, but you really need to be keeping yourself aware, whether it’s tv, cellphone, see what’s going on, but keep yourself informed and keep yourself prepared.”

"You should always be prepared for any warning that's going to go on because you don't know how serious it is, you should always take it seriously because it could just be something minor but you don't know that at the time they're issuing that," Diane said.

Where Your Voice Matters