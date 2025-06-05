I-375 project to reconnect Detroit communities begins this fall, set to be finished in 2029

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation's I-375 Reconnecting Communities Project will begin construction this fall, transforming the freeway into a boulevard as part of an effort to reunite neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.

Historically, the land where I-375 now sits was home to two thriving African American communities — Black Bottom and Paradise Valley. The construction of the freeway in the early 1960s forced residents to relocate, resulting in the loss of businesses, homes and cultural centers, creating division within the community.

Initial work will start this fall south of Jefferson Avenue, focusing on storm sewer outfall. A section of Atwater, Franklin, Schweizer and the Detroit Riverwalk will be closed with detours in place for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The major phase begins next year when I-375 will close in both directions, with construction progressing from south to north until completion in 2029.

"We will be starting at the southern end of 375 and everything will just start progressing north," MDOT Deputy Region Engineer Jason Garza said in a statement.

While I-375 will close, both the service drive and Lafayette will remain open throughout construction.

Many Detroit residents see the long-term benefits despite temporary inconvenience.

"Short term may be inconvenient, but long term, think of the benefits of the long term," said Tommy Bradford, who lives in Detroit.

"Yes the short-term drawback would be this horrible construction, but the long-term benefit would be the return to joining both areas," said Tawnya Bass, another Detroit resident.

MDOT has modified the project design based on community feedback, reducing the boulevard to two lanes in each direction with occasional right and left-hand turn lanes.

"The concerns that we were hearing from the public had a lot to do with bike and pedestrian movements and connectivity to the downtown, obviously crossing 9 lanes of traffic is going to be much more challenging than crossing 4 to 6, so with that change would come that more increased safety," Garza said.

Bradford agrees with the lane reduction, saying, "No, less. Because riding a bike you have to have, you have to have hazard duty pay to ride a bike in Detroit. They don't stop at stop signs, so yes, less."

Garza also noted that much of the area's infrastructure, including bridges, is aging and in need of repairs.

MDOT is hosting a public meeting on the project on Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Eastern. The address is 3434 Russell St., Detroit, MI 48207

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

