'I lived through that?' MSU shooting survivor shares his road to recovery 2 years later

(WXYZ) — Thursday evening marks the two-year anniversary of the Michigan State University school shooting.

On Feb. 12, 2023, a shooter opened fire on MSU's campus, killing three students – Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

The gunman also shot and forever altered the lives of five other students, including Nate Statly from Fenton.

Nate and his family have never sat down for an interview before, but they shared their story exclusively with me because, as they say, "people need to know what happens to gun violence victims after the tragedy."

Their journey is both devasting and hopeful with many surprising twists.

"They should do a better job to keep schools safe," Nate told us.

Nate sat down to tell us his story for the first time.

"I woke up in the hospital. I had no idea what happened, and then when they told me I was like, ‘I lived through that?'" he said.

Inside Berkey Hall on the MSU campus, Nate was shot in the head. His mother, Amy, told us where.

"Right above the ear over here," Amy said.

"The bullet still remains," his father, Tom, said.

He has no memory of the months leading up to the shooting or the months following it, but his family does.

"We started calling the hospitals. They told us they did not have him at the hospital. And his roommate again told us, 'I have him on iMap at Sparrow Hospital,'" Amy said.

At the hospital, Amy, Tom and his brothers, Josh and Ben, were told that if Nate survived, his quality of life may be dismal.

"We lost it at that point. And then we had to basically make a decision like, do you want to save him or not?" Tom said. "There's no way I could let him go. We all felt the same way. So, we’re in for the long haul."

"It was six months in four different hospital facilities," Josh told us.

"At one point, spinal fluid started to leak from his head," Amy said.

"So we were saying goodbye almost daily," Josh added.

"I always think, what happens if we're not around tomorrow?" Tom said.

"Not being able to communicate what you’re thinking? I have to imagine that is incredibly frustrating," I asked.

"Yeah, when we first started it was 1 for 'yes,' 2 for 'no,'" Nate said.

Two years, 15 surgeries and hundreds of physical therapy sessions later, Nate is working to walk and talk again.

Now, the Statly family tells me the insurance companies want their money back.

"Both insurance companies that we have have sent us letters that they are doing subrogation," Amy said. "They want to be paid back."

According to the Statly family, one insurance company is asking them for $2 million. Another, they say, has informed them they will only play for 30 more of Nate's physical therapy sessions, which doctors say he will likely need for the rest of his life.

In 2023, they say that Michigan State told them they would pay for the five shooting survivors' medical bills. The Statlys say they have heard nothing since. A year ago, the university gave $5 million settlements to the families of the three shooting victims who died.

"And we're like, 'well, if the medical bills were covered, where did this $2 million come from?' We don't know what MSU actually paid," Amy said.

"So you still don't know if they're going to offer you a settlement?" I asked. "No," Tom and Amy said.

"We've been very patiently waiting. We have not. We have not spoken poorly about MSU. You know, he loves MSU," Amy added.

"On top of this part of it, the memorials. They don't even mention the five," Amy said. "How come they're not remembered? How come they're not recognized? You know, they're heroes."

"It’s disgusting, disappointing. I want to see the schools take some responsibility and take more measures to protect the kids," Nate said.

"Do you think that there are things that MSU could have done better to protect its students?" I asked.

"Yeah, they could have put locks on the doors, and that guy would have never been able to get in," he said.

Since the shooting, MSU has pledged to add locks to 1,300 classrooms, as well as additional security cameras. In the U.S. in 2023, there were 82 school shootings. In 2024, a new record was set with 83.

"We all have to push for change," Tom said.

Amid adversity that would crush most, Nate continues to fight for change himself.

"My brother Josh has a saying, ‘the most important step is the next one,'" Nate said.

This April 26, Nate will turn 23. He will also get a trained companion dog that Nate has always dreamed of. He also has other dreams.

"I want to go skiing, I want to shoot skeet, I want to play pool again," he said.

The 2023 shooting almost took everything away from Nate, but it didn't take his mom, his dad, and his two brothers. Together, they're continuing to take one step forward every day.

"Even afterwards, watching him go through all these struggles, I'm like, did we make the right decision for him? You know, we wanted to keep him alive, obviously. But, you know,.. Would he be happy in the life he's got? And I think you are," Amy said to Nate.

"Yeah," he said.

"And glad you're here," Amy said.

"I’m definitely glad I’m here," Nate added.

I cannot emphasize how excited Nate is about getting his dog, Remi, this spring.

I did reach out to Michigan State regarding the Statly family's story, but I have not heard back. I also reached out to their insurance companies and have an ongoing discussion with them at this time.

This past fall, Nate and his family met with the other four MSU shooting survivors and their families. He tells me they do remember the horrific night, and their lifelong injuries, including paralysis, are devastating.



