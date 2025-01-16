'I never bought this to keep it.' Man hopes historic McMath-Hulbert Observatory can live on with new owner

(WXYZ) — Tucked away in the woods of Lake Angelus in Oakland County is the historic McMath-Hulbert Observatory, and it's in need of a new owner.

We were shocked to see that the almost 100-year-old telescope dome of the McMath-Hulbert Observatory still opens. Just like the other two towers of this once international gem, it’s seemingly frozen time.

"I never bought this to keep it," said Jim Kinsler, owner of the McMath-Hulbert Observatory.

Kinsler is the private owner of this observatory. He gave us a tour, saying he bought it back in 1991, hoping to protect history.

"This observatory was originally started in 1930 by a group of three very bright gentlemen," said Kinsler. "It started out as a hobby project and got totally out of hand."

Here astronomers contributed to taking the first motion pictures of the sun, they helped pilots in World War II.

"And it just goes on and on and on," he said.

Their original lab coats, still hanging. Other equipment still decorates the inside.

During his ownership, Kinsler has offered free classes here for local students in need of opportunity.

“The Discovery Program” helped change some students’ lives, he remembers one mom coming up and hugging him.

"'See that boy over there? That’s my son Robbie, he was the biggest truant in Pontiac ... but Robbie is sitting on the curb waiting for your bus every morning,'" he recalls.

Now, Kinsler is looking for someone else, a new owner to create these opportunities.

"I hate to give it up, but realistically, I can’t die owning this, it would be the worst disfavor I could do to it," said Kinsler.

He tells me he has three nonprofits he’s considering selling to, but it is still open to other potential buyers out there.

This hidden gem is ready to once again help others shine.

"You know the great history of this place, that’s nice, but what really counts is what you do today," he said.

If you'd like to get in touch with Kinsler about the observatory, you can reach out to him at jim@kinsler.com.

