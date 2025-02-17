'I was scared, I was nervous': Victim speaks after car & home flooded in Southwest Detroit

SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — In the midst of Monday morning's flooding in SW Detroit, Leigh Alicea shared this video she took from her second-story window on Beard Street, near Army Street.

She and four others are hunkered down inside their home. They've been awake since about 3:00 a.m.

I had the chance to interview her via Zoom; she told me that her car is flooded, her front and backyards and flooded and the water has breached her basement walls.

I asked her what went through her mind as she was literally surrounded with rising water.

“Oh, I was, I was, I was scared. I was nervous," Leigh said. "I've never been through anything like this. I mean, I see it on TV, but it's like, I've never experienced this for myself. So I didn't know what to think. Really. I really didn't.”

“My basement has some water, but like, not like I've been talking to my neighbors, both my neighbors on this side, their whole basements flooded. They don't have no electricity," she continued.

"So some people have flooded basements and no electricity?" I replied.

No, yep. They don't have no heat. They don't have no lights. They said their stuff is floating in the basement. It's pretty bad," Leigh said.

Leigh tells me she's also concerned because her car is flooded, and she needs it to get to her job in Dearborn. She's called off of work today and is just grateful that her partner and children are safe.

But she knows that this is going to be a costly mess.

