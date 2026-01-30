ICE protests planned in metro Detroit amid 'National Shutdown' movement

(WXYZ) — Walkouts and protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are spreading across the country.

At the same time, changes are coming to the White House's immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

The White House border czar, Tom Homan, has announced an eventual drawdown of ICE enforcement in the state.

Homan said officers would be more focused on working in jails and prisons, and less focused on street operations.

The change comes amid heavy criticism of severe and sweeping tactics in recent weeks—including the deadly shootings of Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24 by federal agents.

And today, people across the country, and throughout metro Detroit, are expected to rally together for a protest against ICE.

Organizers are dubbing it a "National Shutdown," calling for people across the country to not work, not show up for school, and not to shop today.

According to nationalshutdown.org, there are events happening today in Dearborn, Detroit, Novi, Hazel Park, and Superior Charter Township.

Detroit police said in a statement to the newsroom that they’ll be monitoring the demonstrations.

We've already seen calls for action throughout Michigan. The main demand in Lansing is accountability for ICE. There are three Senate bills that would restrict where ICE enforcement can take place, prohibit disclosing certain records to ICE without a warrant, and ban law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations. Testimony was heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday on the package.

"Targeting our neighbors in sensitive locations is not who we are as Michiganders, it is not who we should be as Americans," said State Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren.

Shari Rendall from the Federation for American Immigration Reform opposed the legislation.

"Sensitive location legislation creates a bright line that would prohibit immigration enforcement. This bright line is not needed because there is no indication that immigration officials currently conduct general or exploratory raids at sensitive locations," Rendall said.

During the hearing, Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, the only Republican senator present, frequently clashed with the committee chair, Sen. Stephanie Chang, D- Detroit, calling the hearing a kangaroo court and pushing back on testimony.

"The censorship is ridiculous," Sen. Runestad said during a back-and-forth with Sen. Chang, before holding up a sheet of paper and asking, "These are women who have been raped and murdered across the country by illegal immigrants. Have you testified on behalf of any of them?"

The committee will hold a vote on the legislation at a later date.

The NAACP also held a press conference on Friday to talk about the impact of recent ICE actions.

