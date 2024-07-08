'I'm so happy!' Problem solved for Waterford man after video showed mail carrier driving on his lawn

WATERFORD — It's been less than two weeks since 7 News Detroit visited him to share his story of the Waterford United States Postal Service drivers driving on his sidewalk and lawn to deliver his mail.

"I’m so happy, you have no idea, the change that you guys made, not only to my house, but for other residents in Waterford, has me elated, absolutely elated," said Benny Hunt.

Watch our original report about his problems below

Man fed up with mail carriers driving on sidewalk, lawns in years-long dispute

Now he tells us he's "on cloud nine" as his problem has been resolved.

"Because it’s just now hit their desk, the deputy general postmaster, it didn’t even make it to her desk, she saw it on the news," said Hunt.

Benny told us that after seeing his story on the news, Friday, the deputy general postmaster and the postmaster came to his house to talk to him.

WATCH: Video shows the mail truck driving onto sidewalk, lawns:

Web extra: Mail truck drives onto lawn to deliver mail

He said the were shocked.

"They didn’t know that I have been complaining and making police reports because their employees were just brushing it under the rug. She says that it was never supposed to be driven, they were taught wrong to begin with and they’re following wrong direction. It’s a complete safety hazard for a mail carrier to be driving down a public sidewalk," he said.

Hunt shared that the deputy general postmaster has given him the opportunity to choose for himself where he wants his mailbox.

He's told it will now be delivered as part of a walking route, as it should be.

VIDEO BELOW: Sarah Michals runs & confronts mail carrier about Waterford delivery:

VIDEO: Reporter Sarah Michals confronts mail carrier about Waterford delivery

In light of his story, Hunt was told, "they now have to have a district training course to re-train these carriers."

As far as the more than $500 estimated damage that was done to Hunt's property? He said it will be taken care of through a tort claim.

He also said he's not the only Waterford resident this was happening to.

"They had four other meetings with homeowners after they left my house Friday," he said.

The United States Postal Service issued this statement to 7 News Detroit:

"Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention and we’re pleased this has been resolved."

"You realize this means that you made a difference for all those other homeowners?" I asked Hunt.

"I do, I absolutely feel amazing. The fact that just my voice, took getting on the news, made everyone see that this is not okay," he said.