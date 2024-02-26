Is construction season starting earlier? Metro Detroiters sound off

It feels like construction season is starting earlier and earlier every year, and metro Detroit drivers are feeling the frustration.

The construction eventually improves the road, but it's making current commutes longer and more congested.

How are metro Detroit drivers feeling? We went out and talked to some people about how they're feeling.

"I don't remember a time in the past five years where I took a trip and I didn't run into construction traffic," Sheila Lienemann told us.

"A lot of it is maybe the weather. We haven't really hit really bad with snow," Scott Isner said.

"I wouldn't say I notice out workers, but I notice cones. I definitely see a lot of cones and road closures," Nautica Jackson added. "You always have to plan ahead and even when you plan ahead, you still don't get where you need to go on time."

Raul Garcia is driving a newer Mustang, one that he doesn't normally get to drive in February.

"In the winter time, I'm gonna definitely probably get another car for it. But right now, as long as the roads are good, I think we're good here, but potholes will destroy this car for sure," Garcia said.

"Absolutely happy, thankful. But it's like taking way longer than you expect," Jackson said.

"I feel like some progress has been made. They're all new now here, so maybe it will end. But I think in Michigan who knows if it ever will?" Isner said.

"There's no good scenario except for, you know, the roads never needing to be fixed and that's not going to happen," Lienemann said.