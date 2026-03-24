'It happened again': Another car hits a Waterford Township home, neighbors demand action

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford Township neighbors are once again raising safety concerns after another vehicle veered off W. Walton Boulevard and crashed into a home.

7 News Detroit first reported on homeowners near W. Walton Boulevard and Silver Hill Drive in 2024, when a car ran off the road, went airborne and slammed into a house. Recently, neighbors said it happened again.

Neighbors said the roadway has been a problem for years, and they believe speeding is the root cause. They are now asking the county to take action.

"Well, you’re looking at the old telephone pole you see right there. That’s a new stop sign. They came off the curve up there. They took out that last curve sign. Took out the telephone pole," Scott Parker said as he stood near damage left in his yard.

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Parker was left with property damage after a crash in front of his home last month.

"They bent off my little road sign, hit these shrubs, knocked those over," Parker continued.

The driver also took out Parker's lamp post and more bushes before leaving a large hole in his grass and then slamming into his neighbor's garage.

"Right through the bushes and at some point hit the house, flipped over and ended up on its side," Bill Connaughton said.

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Connaughton said this is not the first time a driver has hit his garage. It also happened 15 years ago, but this time, he is looking at around $30,000 in structural damage.

"I’ve got insurance, contractors and it’s a hassle, not to mention the safety factor. Both times, I was not at the house, so I was lucky both times," Connaughton said.

The most recent crash happened on Super Bowl Sunday in February. Neighbors said a driver took the curve and lost control, sliding nearly 100 feet off the road onto their properties. Pieces of the vehicle were still strewn about the yard Tuesday.

"I just shook my head. I went oh no, it happened again," Connaughton said.

Watch Whitney Burney's previous report from 2024 below:

'It's very scary.' Neighbors want solutions for curve after multiple crashes

After years of similar crashes happening to different homes on the block, neighbors said something needs to be done before there is a tragedy. They are suggesting the addition of flashing lights.

"It’s speeding. The serious crashes have been going way too fast. In my opinion, they’ve been going over 80, 90, 100 mph," Parker said.

7 News Detroit stopped by the Waterford Township Police Department to see if officers shared concerns about the road, but no one was available for an interview.

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Our team also took the neighbors' concerns directly to the Road Commission for Oakland County. No one was available for an on-camera interview but a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“In the summer of 2024, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) replaced the chevron signage along this section of West Walton, including replacing the posts with highly reflective material (on the new posts) to enhance visibility through the curve. The RCOC also does pavement markings on this section of road annually. Staff will continue to closely monitor this section roadway.”

The road commission says while no changes are currently being considered, they will continue to monitor the area. They also noted that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the February crash.

"Be careful. People live around here. You can kill somebody going off the road," Parker said.

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