'It's a mournful time': Travel tips if you're heading to Rome to pay respects after Pope Francis' death

(WXYZ) — With the passing of Pope Francis, experts say travel to Rome is expected to be on the rise.

Stephen Henley flies out to Rome this Sunday.

WXYZ

"It's an exciting time obviously, and it's a mournful time, it's all those emotions," Henley said.

Henley is the President of a Legatus, an organization of Catholic CEOs and Presidents to learn more about their faith, and throughout the year, they plan what's called 'pilgrimages' to Rome.

"This is different than a vacation trip, this is a place where we go to holy sites, and in a prayerful manner, visit these sites, and take in not just the historical aspect but the church aspect," Henley said.

But with Pope Francis passing away on Monday, Henley's trip may look and feel a little different.

WXYZ

We caught up with John Hale, President of Corporate Travel based in Northville. Hale regularily organizes trups to Italy.

"You will certainly have the experience of a lifetime and an opportunity to participate perhaps," Hale said. "You know, we still have the conclave for the Catholic Church, and the funeral for POPE FRANCIS, just opportunities you might not be able to foresee...I absolutely believe the election of a new holy father will increase travel to Rome."

If you're thinking of going to Rome soon, experts say now is a great time, as you'll get to witness history. They recommend booking your trip and hotels early — and being flexible — as some places, like Sistine Chapel, will be closed as they decide on a new Pope.

"Often times, the Pope isn't selected on the first round of voting," Henley said. "So that's where you get the white smoke or black smoke. Black smoke when you don't get the pope, white smoke if you do get the pope, and so there's a few votes everyday."

Henley is also anticipating a lot of travel to Rome in the coming weeks, months and even years, and people will want to get to know the new Pontiff.

"We don't know where he's going to come from. You know, is he going to be African, is he going to be Philipino, American, we have no idea," Henley said.

For many Catholics, it's a time of mourning right now. But Henley says it's also a way to see the beauty of the Roman Catholic Church.

"You know we have a 2,000 year history, and you start to see the legacy and history play out in how we elected a new pope, and how the church continues to go on," Henley said

Where Your Voice Matters