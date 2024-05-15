Metro Detroiters react to updated version of Chat GPT that can carry human-like conversations

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the world's leaders in Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI, is launching an updated version of ChatGPT, calling it a big step forward for AI.

This new update can now carry human-like conversations and can use video to tell where you are, what you're feeling and help solve programs.

ChatGPT 4o is the most recent update to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and arguably the most advanced artificial intelligence language processing model in the world.

The AI can now participate in real-time conversations, adjusting it's voice and tell stories how you like it.

Daniel Matthews, Works in Rochester retail

"That's incredible just to see how they can react that quickly," said Daniel Matthews, who works in Rochester retail.

Sue Chappell, lives in Rochester

"It's very powerful," said Rochester resident Sue Chappell.

And the new capabilities don't stop there; ChatGPT 4o can also utilize your camera to help solve math problems, act as a language interpreter, and discern where you are, as well as what you're feeling.

Catrina Buchanan, works in Rochester hospitality

"So can I cancel my therapy and have ChatGPT ask me about my feelings?" Catrina Buchanan, who works in hospitality in Rochester, pondered.

I had to pay $20 and sign up for ChatGPT Plus to access the 4o update: even then the video and voice features aren't available for most users yet. OpenAI says those will come in following weeks.

So what does it offer now? Essentially it's a smarter version of ChatGPT 3.5. Still, the upcoming capabilities are drawing mixed reactions.

"Would you have it read a story to your kid?" I asked Meredith Difatta, who works in Rochester hospitality.

Meredith Difatta, works in Rochester hospitality

"Oh absolutely not," Difatta answered. "That's a whole part of being a parent and bonding and all of that."

"With it's cadence and how it can just talk like it's a normal human, and takes it's breath and pauses, it's just uncanny," Matthews said.

"I know when I worked on Mackinac in the hotels we would have a lot of people from all over the country come,"Buchanan said. "If I could put that up on the front desk and be able to have a conversation with them, that would be great."

"Do you think people are ready for this level of technology?" I asked Chappell.

"No, I don’t," Chappell said. "I think a lot of people my age are not even aware. That’s the disturbing part, people don’t know how to protect themselves from it."

OpenAI is calling ChatGPT 4.0 a big step forward in the world of artificial intelligence, and just a hint of what's to come.

"I think it depends on how you use it," Buchanan said. "If you use it to enhance the tutoring, and maybe the conversations, in addition to people still being there I think it can be helpful, but when you start replacing people's jobs and roles like reading a bed time story and the moms are not there, then it can be scary."

