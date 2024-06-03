'Just a great, genuine person.' Family members remember WXYZ Legend Marilyn Turner at memorial service

SOUTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, family members, friends and longtime coworkers bid their farewells to a WXYZ legend.

Marilyn Turner, who died in March, was a longtime weather forecaster and host of "Kelly & Company" at Channel 7. She was 93 years old.

In 1972, Turner began working at WXYZ, spending five nights a week as a weather forecaster. Six years later, she went on to host "Kelly & Company" with her husband, John Kelly.

Referred to often as "Detroit's power couple," the two graced TVs for 17 years, interviewing major stars and public figures.

"They had a lot of fun. I mean, they had a blast. The old Thanksgiving Day parades and the Detroit Grand Prix and going down to those parties. I felt really lucky because I got to tag along," said Dean Turner, Marilyn's son, as he recounted his mother's time at WXYZ. "She was a bit of a trailblazer. She really persevered in difficult times when it was really challenging in those days as a woman to get ahead."

In 2008, Marilyn Turner returned to Broadcast House to anchor the 60th anniversary 7 p.m. newscast along with Kelly and Bill Bonds.

"(I) can't think of a better role model, grandmother or family member," Chase Turner said of his grandmother. "Just a great, genuine person. I mean, I can remember having talks with her in a place in Oceola or up north in Gaylord. Very funny, very witty, very smart, loved animals. I don't think people realize how much she loved dogs."

Marilyn Turner's loved ones say they are very proud of her accomplishments and the legacy she leaves behind for future generations to follow.

"She did a lot of good for a lot of people," Dean Turner said. "I hope she's up in heaven playing golf with my brother. I love ya, I miss ya, until we meet again."

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn Turner's family asks charitable donations to be made to the Franklin Community Church Ministry Mission. More information can be found on the church website.