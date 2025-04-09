L'Anse Creuse parents frustrated after student arrested in homicide case

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents in Macomb County are voicing their concerns after a student was arrested at L’anse Creuse High School North.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office confirms 16-year-old Ryan Sinegal of Roseville was taken into custody on April 1st and charged the next day with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Police say back in February of 2024, the teen shot up another teen's car near the border of Detroit and Grosse Point Park, killing him. While police arrested Sinegal in connection with the 17-year-old victim's death last June, Sinegal was released and allowed to return to school for the 2024-2025 school year.

"They dropped the ball," said Jacqueline Weinmann, who has a student at the high school. "Every day I have to read posts on Facebook about what has gone on with this student and my child has been there and it’s scary."

WXYZ

Upon Sinegal's return to school, the student was required to use a clear backpack according to school board officials.

Following Sinegal's second arrest in connection with the case last week, the district sent out the letter below:

Good afternoon LCPS,



This past week has been the most heartbreaking and difficult since I began my time in LCPS. For those

who are not aware, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, an LCHS-North student was arrested and charged with

homicide. Based on information received, this tragic event took place in February of 2024 and did not

involve any other LCPS students.



The following recaps the events that took place on April 1st:



At approximately 9:00 a.m., law enforcement appeared on campus to serve a warrant for the student’s arrest. At that time, the school initiated a Hold, which remained in place for approximately 20 minutes. A hold is a precautionary safety protocol used to keep students in their classrooms and clear the hallways. This protocol allows staff and, when necessary, emergency personnel to address a situation calmly and efficiently, minimizing disruption to learning. We did not share this information with families right away because we were working closely with law enforcement to manage the situation in real time.



The student did not resist the arrest, there were no weapons present, and law enforcement handled the situation professionally and safely.



At the same time the arrest occurred—and completely unrelated to the law enforcement matter—there was a separate medical emergency on campus that required EMS support. The arrival of emergency medical personnel and a fire truck led to some confusion and rumors. We want to clarify that their presence was not connected to the arrest. EMS and the fire truck were responding solely to the medical situation.



Since Tuesday, we have felt the weight of emotions shared by our students, staff, families, and board members. These emotions reflect just how deeply we all care for one another and for the safety of our schools. Please know that our number one priority is, and will continue to be, providing a safe and supportive environment for every student. I am working closely with our leadership team and seeking

legal guidance to ensure we are handling this situation responsibly and in accordance with all necessary

protocols. Our goal is not only to manage the current circumstances with diligence, but to always look

for ways to strengthen the systems that keep our schools safe.



Although this event occurred at one school, we recognize that the safety of every student in L’Anse Creuse Public Schools is a shared concern across the entire community. This recent situation has prompted important questions from our community regarding our student enrollment process, disciplinary procedures, and search and seizure practices. We appreciate families engaging in these conversations, and we understand the desire for clarity and transparency.



As a public school district, we follow established procedures aligned with state and federal law. These processes are outlined in our board-approved policies and administrative guidelines.



Since my arrival in LCPS, I’ve been working closely with school buildings, departments, and focus groups

to gather input and assess current practices. For the past several weeks, we have been preparing to launch a district-wide safety audit survey for families, staff, and students. We expect to move forward

with the survey later this month. The goal of the survey is to collect meaningful feedback that will help

us strengthen and refine our safety systems moving forward. Your feedback will help us strengthen our

practices and reinforce a sense of security and trust across all LCPS schools. This survey will be released

in the coming weeks.



These are heavy and unsettling times. But please know this: student safety is and will always be our

highest priority. Thank you for your continued partnership and support of L’Anse Creuse Public Schools.



Keith Howell



Superintendent



Parents say they were left in the dark until last week and are now calling the circumstances unsettling.

"Let us know last year that this was going on, so we can make the decision where we want to send our child this year. You don’t have to give us names, you don’t have to give us what they did," said Weinmann. "It’s going to keep being on my mind until we get some answers. Call a meeting. Let us know. Don’t send an email with chopped words. Let us know what you’re going to do different."

Wednesday 7 News Detroit reached out to the school district superintendent, Keith Howell, for an interview and showed up at the administrative offices, but he was not available. The district sent back the following statement.

At L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, our number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff, and community. On April 1, local law enforcement served a warrant for one of our students, who was later charged in connection with a 2024 homicide that occurred off school property. No other L’Anse Creuse student or member of our school community is involved in these criminal allegations. The student is currently in police custody. We are closely monitoring the situation and conducting an internal review with our legal counsel, as well as a thorough safety audit. We will provide updates when information is appropriate and available to share.



L'Anse Creuse Spokesperson

"We’re in the business of not just educating our children, but we're in the business of keeping them safe while they’re being educated, and that’s where we really failed," said Sandra Hernden, who is a member of the district's board of education.

Hernden says following the letter sent to parents, she heard from several parents, staff members, and students describing what it was like in the halls with the suspected shooter. Although Hernden is a trustee, she spoke to 7 News Detroit Wednesday as a parent who also has students in the district.

"I think from here, we’re going to really have to look at policy and procedure moving forward. We're going to have to put in some sort of district safety measures. We're going to have to, at the end of the day, offer transparency," said Hernden.

Sinegal is due back in court for a probable cause conference April 16th. He is expected to be tried as an adult. If convicted of his current charges, he faces life in prison.

Where Your Voice Matters