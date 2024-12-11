Lincoln Park residents, preschool fight to get rid of car-crushing facility's pollution

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many driving down Dix Highway in Lincoln Park have seen huge clouds of dust traveling across the road before.

Those who live around Ruby Recycling at Dix Highway and Pagel Avenue say they breathe them in all the time.

"It’s very disruptive," said homeowner Anthony Fasano.

Fasano lives right by Ruby Recycling and grew up in the neighborhood.

Ruby Recycling is a scrap and car recycling business.

"It causes a lot of vibration," said Fasano. "My house shakes. I counted this morning alone from 7 a.m. to about 8:30 at least 15 different times did my entire house shake."

Fasano also gave us video from the summertime that showed shoes kicking in the grass and clouds of dust appearing. He said that's from the recycling center as well.

Ruby Recycling is relatively new to the neighborhood. Before, the lot was home to an auto salvage and recycling center.

Charlotte Siuda also lives nearby and told 7 News Detroit, "I notice a lot of dust in my home."

In fact, Siuda told us that since Ruby Recycling moved in, she can't keep her windows open during the summer.

"I don’t think they should have something like that where there is a lot of homes," said Siuda.

She also worries about the children at the preschool, Crowley Center, that is right behind Ruby Recycling.

Sierra Holden has a 4-year-old at the school and told us that she worries, too.

"I’m just super disheartened by it. I feel bad to know that my baby is out there, and she is running and playing and possibly taking in some stuff that she doesn’t want to take in, and she shouldn’t have to take in," said Holden.

Lincoln Park Public Schools sent 7 News Detroit this statement saying they are concerned as well:

At the Lincoln Park Public Schools, we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment that helps all students succeed. We share the concerns about odor, excessive noise and other issues raised about the business adjacent to the Crowley Center. As a result, our district has filed complaints with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy regarding these concerns. To date, we have not received a response from the state. Additionally, the district’s legal representation has been in contact with the company’s legal counsel. To date, there has been no remedy to the situation. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and keep our families updated on any developments. Lincoln Park Public Schools Superintendent Terry Dangerfield

7 News Detroit reached out to Ruby Recycling and requested an interview.

They declined but issued this statement:

Ruby Recycling is a proud member of the Lincoln Park business community. Although we’re a relatively new business, our site on Dix Hwy had been used as an auto salvage and recycling facility since 1935. We’re currently renovating the facility, including more than $1M storm water management and concrete throughout the yard to enhance the site’s aesthetics and functionality. We’ve also worked cooperatively with federal, state and local government to ensure we’re operating within all regulations and industry best practices.



Ruby is working hard to ensure these construction improvements do not impact our local neighbors. In fact, we’re doing all we can to enhance the area and we have hired an outside maintenance company to come daily to ensure our business, sidewalks and roadways are always clean. Jeff Sonne, President & COO, Ruby Recycling

7 News Detroit read Ruby Recycling's statement to Fasano, who said that he appreciates that sentiment, but, at the end of the day, just wants the cleanliness of his neighborhood back.

He started this change.org petition to fight for it.

He said that, ideally, he'd like to see Ruby Recycling either relocate their car crushing, "or making their best efforts to try and conceal it better, to quiet it down."

Where Your Voice Matters