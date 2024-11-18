Oxford families renew call for independent investigation nearly 3 years after school shooting

(WXYZ) — Families of the Oxford High School shooting victims and survivors came together on Monday to call for an independent investigation into the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

Four students were killed during the shooting: Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin, and seven other people were injured.

The school shooter pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to life without parole. He was 15 at the time of the shooting. James and Jennifer Crumbly were both convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting

"We'll fight. We'll fight to our grave. I'm never going to give up this fight," Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre, said at the press conference.

The families say they continue the fight in order to make schools safer.

“When my kids have kids, I want schools to be better. I want it to be safer for my grandkids,” said Buck Myre.

Steve St. Juliana, Hana's father, said: “What we’re here today trying to drive is looking at the big picture and how do we fix the broken pieces of the system itself. We know there’s a lot more there."

Oxford did hire Guidepost Solutions to conduct an investigation, however, the families said that many people refused to cooperate and left key questions unanswered because they didn't have subpoena power.

That investigation was released in October 2023 and was a 572-page report that detailed what district officials may have known about the shooter.

While the report says the district's actions did help save lives and keep students safe with its training and safety protocols, there were certain areas where the district failed.

"... in certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the District, from the Board to the Superintendent and his cabinet to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment. Although only the Shooter is guilty of murder and assault, and his parents will be tried for their alleged gross negligence with respect to their son, the District was responsible for keeping Madisyn, Tate, Justin, Hana and all of the other OHS survivors and students safe and secure at OHS on November 30, 2021, but failed to do so," part of the report said.

The report also said the "tragedy was avoidable" and that district officials often denied responsibility and shifted it elsewhere.

The firm says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office provided everything they requested.

Because of that, the families are calling for the State of Michigan and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to fund and mandate a full investigation that requires full cooperation from everyone involved.

The families said that they are supported by Village of Oxford, Oxford Township Board, Oakland County Board of Commissioners, and the offices of the Oakland County Executive, Oakland County Prosecutor and Oakland County Sheriff.



The new Oxford School Board has also asked the state to conduct a full investigation, and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told us in September that she supports parents and the request.

While the A.G. was not available for an interview, her office did email in September to say, “The Department of Attorney General has long believed that the people of Oxford deserve transparency into the tragic events of November 30, 2021, and what led to that point. The school board had previously declined our numerous offers to provide a full and complete investigation. Should they reach out, we are happy to discuss this matter further with them.”

