Local broker speaks on ways metro Detroiters can save on their car insurance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you groan every time you have to pay your monthly car insurance bill, you're not alone.

A necessity for most Michigan drivers, some people are wondering why their car insurance payments keep going up.

"For this one specifically, $300," said young driver Kesean Brown, referring to his car.

Brown tells me he's been paying just over $300 in insurance for his 2015 Jeep Renegade, significantly more than a few years ago. And he says he's been paying even more for another car in his household.

“For a two-person household, I feel like it should be lower because when you add more cars to your insurance, it gets more and more, and especially when you get into an accident, it gets significantly raised up a lot," Brown said.

Factors like age, location, and driving record can all impact insurance rates, according to the State of Michigan's website.

Brown tells me he hasn't been in an accident recently, though, and his driving record is clean.

So, why are his insurance rates and others in the state and across the country going up?

Insurance broker Bryan Ede says there are several reasons, including increased claim payouts, more risky driving, and rising vehicle repair costs.

“A vehicle is much more expensive to repair today than it was 10, 15, 20 years ago. Almost every vehicle has cameras and sensors; it used to be only luxury cars had these options," Ede said.

Since January 2020, the cost of car insurance has risen 56 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But Ede says we may see those rates cool off soon.

"We are seeing some stability, I wouldn’t call it rate decreases, but I would call it, definitely rates are stabilizing, we’re definitely not seeing those 15, 20 percent swings we saw, you know, 18 months ago, 36 months ago," Ede said.

And if you're trying to save a few bucks, Ede says there are several ways to do so, including shopping around for the best deal and asking about discounts.

"First of all, deductibles, that would be the first thing that we talk to customers about," Ede said. "With the rising costs, the way to keep your rates lower is definitely taking a little bit more risk for you. The carriers that offer telematics, the driving apps, those are huge, especially the ones that are linked to your cell phone, not the plug in device to the car, it does monitor if you’re on your phone, playing around with it, doing stuff on your phone while driving.”

“I feel like if anything they could build a system like sometimes it wouldn’t be as much or just something to be more considerate to the people who are paying car insurance," Brown said.

