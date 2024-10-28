Local voter’s signature causes issue for her absentee ballot; what officials advice

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Days after West Bloomfield Township voter Renee Fluker turned in her absentee ballot, she told 7 News Detroit that she got a phone call from a number she didn't recognize.

"A gentleman called me from San Jose saying my ballot was voided!" Fluker said.

She said that the caller told her to contact West Bloomfield Township to find out what was wrong, so she did just that.

"They told me that my signature didn’t match what was on file," Fluker said. "And I had to sign a paper or come into their office to verify my signature."

We took Fluker's story to West Bloomfield Township Clerk Debbie Binder, who explained: "When we get an absentee ballot back, we verify every signature against what we have in the qualified voter file. What we have in the qualified voter file is typically the drivers license or the state ID signature."

7 News Detroit asked Binder how often it happens in West Bloomfield that a voter's signature on their ballot does not match what is on record.

She said, "I would say that we maybe have 10 to 15 a day."

Once at the township office, Fluker was able to verify her signature, but she does worry about what would have happen if she never answered that call from San Jose.

"I told the gentleman thank you for telling me, but I thought it was a scam," Fluker said.

7 News Detroit also took Fluker's story to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

When asked what she would like voters to know, Benson said; "Well, a couple of things. 1. You can go to Michigan.gov to check your ballot. If you’re voting from home and you’re returning your ballot through the mail, you can go to Michigan.gov/vote to confirm that your ballot was received. And if you have any questions, contact your clerk proactively."

Binder said that voters can also sign up at Michigan.gov/vote to receive alerts from the Secretary of State when their ballot status changes.

According to her, this has become a more recurring situation since the Secretary of State went from paper to electronic signatures for drivers licenses.

She said that if you vote absentee, be on alert because they will not only call you but mail and email you as well if there are any issues.

"As much as it is their responsibility, we do try to make sure that every voter is informed and has the ability to cure," Binder said.

