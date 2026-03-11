Maverick's in Canton offers wide array of delicious food, dog-friendly indoor patio

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A restaurant in Canton is serving up more than just great food, it's also a place where dogs are always welcome.

From fish and chips to fresh sandwiches, to their No. 1 seller, the California Bowl, Maverick's is a must-try spot here in Canton. And even better, you can bring your furry friend for a bite.

When he says this place is for everyone, the owner of Maverick's, Chad Wilson, isn't kidding.

“We wanted a place, something for everyone, because Canton’s a very family community," Wilson said.

Opening the restaurant back in 2019, he has a long history in the business. Starting in 1991 at a Canton Outback, Wilson always dreamed of one day opening his own place. Now, Maverick's is a favorite spot for more than just families.

“I didn’t know this, but we were actually voted best place for a Tinder date," Wilson said. "On Tinder! I was very surprised."

And whether it's a first date or a regular lunch meet-up, customers like Jason Johnson say they keep coming back.

“Every time we come here, they know us now because we come here so often, so it makes you feel like you’re part of their family when you come in," Johnson said.

But it's not just people who are welcome here; Maverick's indoor patio is also dog-friendly.

"The dogs get free bacon, so they love it," said Savannah Walukonis.

Walkonis brought in her two dogs for lunch on Tuesday, something she told me she does often.

“In the state of Michigan, the weather is kind of unpredictable, so a lot of places have like outdoor seating only, so this place is nice because it’s covered and temperature-controlled, so you can have your dogs and still be comfortable and eat here all year round if you want," she explained.

The popular spot is actually named after a dog: Maverick, a Jack Russell Terrier rescued by one of Wilson's partners.

“Maverick unfortunately passed last year after 18 years," Wilson said. “Long time. He lived a long, happy life, but yes, unfortunately, he passed last year.”

But Maverick's memory lives on here, with photos of him throughout the restaurant. And the team continues to help other dogs just like him.

“One of the things we love to do is identify local animal shelters and animal rescues, and we will take time to donate to them," Wilson said. "We also have had pet adoptions here in the past where we will bring the animal shelter in, and we can offer to have dogs adopted out on our patio.”

And of course, there's food. General Manager Wally Lis gave me a taste of his favorites.

“Well, we figured, since it is Lent, that we would bring out some fish and chips. It’s a big mover right now. It’s our hand-battered cod, served with our homemade tartar sauce and on a bed of fries.”

I also got to try their popular Prime Rib sandwich, California Bowl, and Tuscan Chicken dish.

“I wish I could fill this table, I mean, there’s pastas, steaks, salmon, there’s so many other things, but these are really popular sellers, and I would recommend them to anybody," Lis said.

So if you're looking for a new spot with great food, tons of TVs, and a place where your dog is welcome, Maverick's might be worth a try.

"We're dog lovers," Wilson said.

