CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A staggering 1,000 crashes occurred along Ford Road near I-275 in Canton during a three-year study, prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to propose a boulevard solution to improve safety and reduce congestion.

MDOT plans boulevard to address Ford Road safety concerns in Canton

WXYZ

"It's terrible, all day long," said Natalie Everson from Canton, describing the current traffic conditions.

The boulevard would transform Ford Road from Lotz, east of I-275, to just west of Sheldon Road, similar to parts of Woodward Avenue where drivers make U-turns to access businesses on the opposite side.

WXYZ

"Depending on the time of day it can be pretty hectic," said Rudolph Johnson, who lives in Canton.

WXYZ

Canton resident Mackenzie Thompson echoed these concerns.

"It gets chaotic, throughout the day, honestly. It is terrible during rush time, constant stop-and-go traffic, I've almost been late to work multiple times because of it, it's honestly insane traveling down Ford Road," she said.

MDOT's three-year study from 2016 to 2019 examined 10 intersections with signals, four intersections without signals, and six ramps on the I-275 and Ford interchange. The results showed higher-than-average crash rates and significant travel delays throughout the corridor.

Accessing businesses along the busy road presents additional challenges for drivers.

"It's practically impossible, to get into some of these businesses at certain times of the day," Thompson said.

"It's dangerous, I've been rear-ended once with my infant son in the back, that was really scary," Everson added.

WXYZ

Jeff Horne, project manager with MDOT, identified a recurring crash pattern along the corridor.

"We are noticing a lot of angle crashes of, on the westbound Ford Road, if there are three lanes there two lanes will stop, and then the third lane cars will continuously drive through, and cars will turn left into that business, and then they will get hit by that vehicle in that third lane there, we call those courtesy crashes, with a boulevard we won't have that," Horne said.

MDOT is seeking public input before finalizing design plans.

"We are at a point right now where design is not finalized, so we can make some changes, and it is important to hear those who provide feedback now, versus when the shovels in the ground in 2028, when it is next to impossible to feel betrayed," Horne said.

When construction begins in 2028 and 2029, traffic will be reduced to one lane open in each direction, with the center lane open, which raises concerns about traffic flow.

"I am sure they are going to make it doable, but I think that is going to force a lot of people onto the side streets," Johnson said.

Despite the potential construction challenges, some residents see the long-term benefits.

"I think it would be worth it in the end for the safety aspect," Everson said.

Residents can share their opinions about the project at a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Summit on the Park, located at 46000 Summit Parkway in Canton Township. The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m.

