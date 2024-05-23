Metro Detroit drivers are split on a plan to make your car beep when speeding more than 10 mph

(WXYZ) — It's no secret that getting around metro Detroit can be challenging. Construction projects, road closures, and risky driving habits from others can cause a lot of headaches on the road.

One of those risky behaviors is speeding. According to the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute, there were 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads in 2021 – an 18.5% increase from 2020.

In California, the state senate passed a bill this week that would require all new cars sold in the state by 2032 to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.

This had us wondering how a law like that would fair in Michigan, so we asked five different drivers what they think about that, and the bad driving habits they see on the road.

"I'd feel pretty annoyed. Yeah, that would be frustrating," Aaron Tyson said.

WXYZ

"I think that would be really obnoxious," Connie Marie Falmer said.

WXYZ

"I might have a little bit of an issue with it at first because I do follow the speed limit suggestion just to keep up with the pace of traffic," Ellie Henderson said.

WXYZ

"I can see it being an annoying thing for other drivers, for sure," Liam Wolf said.

WXYZ

"The Lodge and whatnot people tend to go 10 miles over because it's like 50 or 55, you know. So I feel like you're going 65 mph on the lodge. That would be kind of annoying," Tyson said.

"Drivers are difficult. Speed limit is kind of a suggestion here, especially in Detroit," Henderson said.

"We do drive fast in comparison to drivers in other states," Falmer said.

"That's one thing we can build cars, we can't really drive them too well here. "So maybe the speed limits don't need to be that high," Tyson said.

"It does give you like a little heads up on like, hey, pay attention," Falmer said.

"I think that's about what we need, slow you down because it'd be a lot of kids in the street," Antwon Davis added.

WXYZ

"I say no on the beeping. We already have to speed limit things posted. We already have a lot of other things going on. I don't know if the beeping really makes a lot of sense," Tyson said.

"I could see where it might be helpful if it was an option to turn it on or off in a vehicle. But it being like a state law or something mandated would be pretty intense," Falmer said.

"Ultimately, I think it is the safest decision. I'll go with you," Henderson said.

"Based off of my own experience. Pro because it can alert people to let them know that you're going too fast and they can also save people from getting tickets," Wolf said.

Where Your Voice Matters