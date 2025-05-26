Metro Detroit honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day observances

(WXYZ) — Memorial Day observances took place across metro Detroit as communities gathered to honor veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In Royal Oak, a parade stepped off in the morning with marching bands and community members paying tribute to military service members.

"We all have veterans in our background. My dad was in the Navy. My father-in-law was a gunner in the hundreds, and he was just recognized in New Orleans last week," said Linda Stachel of Royal Oak. "This all means a lot to me."

People celebrated American freedom – a freedom paid for by those who served in the various branches of the military and heroes who never made it back home.

"I think people should realize what us guys went through. If I had to go overseas and fight, I would do it because that was me. I was part of the service and I have to do my job," said Alvin Lewis, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

In Troy, planes flew overhead as veterans and families remembered the Michigan Polar Bears, a group of about 5,000 soldiers mostly from Michigan who were sent to fight the Russians in 1918 during World War I.

WXYZ A ceremony at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery honors to Michigan Polar Bears who fought in WWI.

Remains of 56 of the Polar Bear soldiers are now laid to rest at the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery.

In Dearborn, war heroes were honored at the state's longest-standing Memorial Day service parade.

"We come every year and it gets bigger, more bands and things. It's wonderful," said Jerry Collins, Dearborn resident and U.S. Navy Veteran.

This year marked 99 years of honoring veterans and fallen heroes in Dearborn.

"This is our commitment to our history and to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice from the city of Dearborn," said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Air Force veteran Joshua Olszewski served as Grand Marshal in this year's observance.

"When we stop remembering them is when their sacrifices kind of go to the wayside and I think it's important to take a moment in time and reflect on what they did for us and gave us this country that we love so much," said Olszewski, who is also a Michigan State Police Trooper.

The flags waving, music playing, and salutes all served as a thank you for the freedom Americans enjoy today.

"There are things that are bigger than one's self, and your commitment to your city, your community, your state, and your country is one of the greatest commitments you can give," said Hammoud.

