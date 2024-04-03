Metro Detroiters have mixed feelings on the new Detroit Tigers home run celebration

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have a new home run celebration, and it's been on display during their four-game win streak.

The person who hits the home run grabs a pointed spear with some pizzas and walks through the dugout, the same one that the the Little Caesars man carries in their logo.

Last year, players who hit a home run donned a Detroit Red Wings helmet and took a slapshot in the dugout, and many people have sounded off on the celebration.

We posted on social asking people if they liked the celebration, and we got hundreds of comments.

Here's what some people said.

Eric Paul Novotny: "I think it's clever and I like it, and I'm not even a Tigers fan (go Phils)."

Paula Artis: "It's just ok for me. I would have liked them to do something to honor the Lions, but I guess it doesn't really matter.

Matthew Wood: "Love the team, but by no means a big fan of this. The Red Wings HR goal was something special between two teams that shared parallels to each other. This just feels like a business move by ownership. But, if the players like it, by all means - CONTINUE. I’m here for what will get us WINS. #GoTigers"

Darryl Jennings: "I like it, great "company man" celebration. My only concern would be (and I don't know how sharp the end of that plastic spear is) but it looks like a 2 week stint on the IR waiting to happen. Also instead of an entire pizza(s) there should be only a slice on the spear. Maybe even give them an over sized toga to wear...LOL."

Brian Wilcox: "I'll be the odd one out. I don't care for it. I feel it's just advertisement thought up by someone other than the players. I'd rather see hokey gear again."

Ernie Fox: "I thought the hockey thing from last year would be hard to carry on. This pizza thing is fun and easy."

Vickie Rose: "They could both the Red Wings helmet and the pizza since they are both related to the Ilitch family. Double recognition. But I do like the pizzas."

Where Your Voice Matters