Metro Detroiters share their Father's Day celebrations and what they're getting dad

(WXYZ) — Father's Day is just two days away, and many people are scrambling once again for that perfect gift.

I heard from voices all over Southeast Michigan communities about the struggle to find that gift, and what it's all really about at the end of the day.

"I think Father's Day is a great holiday, while it doesn’t always get the same publicity as Mother's Day," Tyrone Brown said.

"We don’t make a huge deal about it," Julie Laframboise asid.

"It’s kind of a big weekend long celebration," Russell Calhoun said.

"We usually celebrate by having a barbecue," Dawn Gibli said.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Father's Day, those who do seem to have one common stresser.

"Do you find it difficult to shop for Father’s Day?" I asked.

"Very difficult," Calhoun said.

"Absolutely, he’s very difficult," Gibil added.

The most common Father's Day gifts include neck ties, lawn mower stuff, barbecues, or tires.

Other popular choices for the 70.1 million dads in the U.S. are cards and special outings.

"Books are good for the grandparents, but I don’t know what to buy my dad ever," Calhoun said.

"For those saying dads are so hard to shop for, what is your advice?" I asked.

"Just think about what your dad likes. Take your dad to a sporting event, just spend time with him," Brown said.

Turns out, Father's Day is a bit of a pricey holiday. According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend an average of $189 this year on Father's Day gifts and celebrations.

However, people between the ages of 25 and 34 are expected to spend an average of $275.

"What do you think of that," I asked.

"That’s a lot," Laframboise said. "I would probably spend no more than $50."

"That’s a bit high for me," Calhoun added. "I like to buy more meaningful stuff that doesn’t cost as much or I’ll just do thing that are meaningful."

"I do find it surprising," Gibil said. "$50 to $70, that’s splurging though."

"I guess I could see that. Depends on your financial situation," Brown added.

Gift choice and money spent aside, most dads will tell you all of that doesn't really matter.

"I don’t remember what a favorite gift was," Tony Badalucco said.

There's no reason to stress about what to buy the father figure you love because...

"Really just, I think he really loves just to be with us," Laframboise said.

"It was bought with the heart, so you enjoyed what you got," Calhoun said.

"Ties will fade, shoes you’ll lose or whatever, but those memories, they stay in your head forever," Brown added.

