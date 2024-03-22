Metro Detroiters share their lottery strategy ahead of massive Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions is nearing $1 billion ahead of the drawing on Friday night, and the Powerball is at an estimated $750 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

People around metro Detroit are scooping up tickets, and whether they're doing Easy Picks or choosing their own numbers, we hit the streets of metro Detroit to ask people what their lottery strategy is.

"It's just all completely luck. Sometimes I get easy picks. Sometimes I play, depending on what I'm feeling that day," Linda told us.

Mainly random. Once in a while I'll do my birthday, my kids' birthday," John Marszalek said. "Whatever numbers you think of first, play 'em don't overthink it."

"All easy picks, all luck, because if you had a strategy, you'd be winning all the time," Verne said.

"Come to Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland, this is the lucky spot. Last year, we sold a million dollar winner and the year before we sold a 25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life game," Savio Yaldo, the owner told us. "So two consecutive years, we've sold big winners. So far, both people that we sold big winners to have gone to a good cause. They came in, they were very happy, they paid off a lot of debt, took care of their kids, their grandkids."

So, what would they do with the winnings?

"I'll just go away, buy me an island," Linda said.

"Pay off debts, take care of my church, my family and then take care of myself," Verne said.

"I would pay off all my friends' mortgages and buy my parent's house," Bryan Shelby said.

"I'll help a lot of people, family members buy me a couple of toys, make sure my kids is OK," Jassan Gumma, the manager and owner of Franks Market, said.,

"If you look at history of lottery selling winners, the stores that have sold big ones have sold multiple. So we're, we're hoping and expecting to sell another one," Yaldo said.

"It's kind of one of those things. I, I know you gotta play to win, but I'm not a big player. I'd rather keep the 10 bucks in my pocket most days," Leo Wall said.

