Metro Detroiters sound off on when they'll start listening to holiday music

(WXYZ) — Friday marks the start of November, and with the end of spooky season, the holiday season comes at us fast. Thanksgiving plans are being made, and Christmas lists will soon start being checked off.

But, when it comes to playing the holly jolly tunes, I wanted to find out where people draw the line.

As the song says, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, and while many people say it's their favorite holiday, they aren't willing to rush through the holiday season yet.

"How early do you think we should start listening to Christmas music?" I asked.

Marvin just shrugged and made an unsure face.

Many said they need to take it one holiday at a time.

"Not until after Thanksgiving," Kim Beck said.

"I personally don't start listening to Christmas music until at least after Thanksgiving," Marie Bauer said.

WXYZ

For some, it's the dollar signs dancing in their heads that makes them say we need to slow down.

“Because then everyone starts getting Christmas happy and all that stuff and then we’ll get out of whack and the prices will get all out of whack," Marvin said.

WXYZ

Bauer also says she can't avoid it. If it were her choice, she would wait until after Thanksgiving, but she isn't always so lucky.

“I am also part of a Christmas play each year at my church, so I have to start listening to Christmas music as soon as we start trying out which is in August," Bauer said.

But, another woman said she has visions of sugar plums dancing in her head, no matter the time of year!

"I've actually played it before Halloween. I played it last week," she said.

WXYZ

Where Your Voice Matters