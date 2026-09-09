(WXYZ) — Michigan third graders are being challenged to pick up a book — and keep reading — as the state counts down to the Men's Final Four in Detroit next April.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, the NCAA, the Detroit Local Organizing Committee and educators launched the Read to the Final Four challenge Wednesday at the main library in Midtown Detroit. The initiative asks third-grade students across the state to compete against each other by logging as many reading minutes as possible before the spring, with a statewide goal of 30 million reading minutes.

Watch Whitney Burney's full report in the video player below:

Michigan 3rd graders try to log 30 million reading minutes in ‘NCAA Read to the Final Four' challenge

The top 4 schools in Michigan with the most minutes will earn a trip to FanFest at the Final Four in Detroit.

"Before a champion is crowned on April 5, we're going to help create champions in the classroom throughout Michigan," NCAA Director of Men’s Basketball Championships L.J. Wright said.

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Detroit Pistons in-arena host Kevin Irwin II helped kick off the event, calling it a milestone moment for young readers across the state. The challenge comes as 38.2% of Michigan third graders scored proficient in English Language Arts during MSTEP testing.

Whitmer said literacy is a foundational skill — and that the state is backing it up with record investment.

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"In order to navigate the world, you've got to be literate, and you've got to be able to use deductive reasoning; all the things that we are working so hard to teach in the classroom. With half a billion dollars dedicated to literacy in this year's budget, it is the highest record funding every year I've been governor. It's a lot of hard work," Whitmer said.

Mayor Sheffield, who says youth and education are a central focus of her administration, said Wednesday's announcement is especially important

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“Reading is the foundation of success in anything that you want to do in life, in the educational space or career pathways, or just being a mom or a family member," Sheffield said. “To have such a powerful event like the Final Four come and uplift literacy, passing out books and encouraging our young people to read, we just think it's so exciting and important.”

Third graders Rachael and Justice said they are ready for the challenge. Rachael said she already has her reading preferences locked in.

"I love history books, which I already mentioned, and I love action books. Those are really fun," Rachael said.

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Justice said reading is about more than just books.

“We have a whole library book. I love to read. I have All About You, and it’s just how much bigger you’re getting and the healthy stuff that you’re eating,” said Justice.

The Men's Final Four tips off at Ford Field Arena in Detroit next April.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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