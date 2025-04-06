More than 1,000 people come together for 5th annual autism walk

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today in Detroit, more than 1,000 people celebrated steps towards autism awareness and acceptance for the fifth annual autism walk.

It's part of a weekend of inclusivity by 'Autism in the D'. We spoke to the founder, Tiera Moultrie, who has two sons with autism spectrum disorder.

WXYZ

Her goal with this annual walk is to show that Detroit supports the autism community.

"It's not even 1k, it's not even one mile, the point is just to create that awareness and acceptance for autism, so we don't walk long, cause our kids don't even like long walks, they don't like waiting or anything like that so it's definitely a short walk, just to show that support and acceptance," Tiera said.

The event raised money for Detroit's first autism-inclusive and adaptive kids gym.

You can learn more about the fundraising effort and donate at this website.

