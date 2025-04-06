Watch Now
NewsWhere Your Voice Matters

Actions

More than 1,000 people come together for 5th annual autism walk

Today in Detroit, more than 1,000 people celebrated steps towards autism awareness and acceptance for the fifth annual autism walk.
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today in Detroit, more than 1,000 people celebrated steps towards autism awareness and acceptance for the fifth annual autism walk.

It's part of a weekend of inclusivity by 'Autism in the D'. We spoke to the founder, Tiera Moultrie, who has two sons with autism spectrum disorder.

Screenshot 2025-04-06 at 4.44.23 PM.png

Her goal with this annual walk is to show that Detroit supports the autism community.

"It's not even 1k, it's not even one mile, the point is just to create that awareness and acceptance for autism, so we don't walk long, cause our kids don't even like long walks, they don't like waiting or anything like that so it's definitely a short walk, just to show that support and acceptance," Tiera said.

The event raised money for Detroit's first autism-inclusive and adaptive kids gym.

You can learn more about the fundraising effort and donate at this website.

Where Your Voice Matters

Contact our newsroom
Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. You can also call our newsroom directly at 248-827-9407. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!