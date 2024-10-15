Mott Children's Hospital patients return the favor and offer support to Aidan Hutchinson after his injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Aidan Hutchinson has continuously supported young patients at Mott Children’s Hospital. Now, they want to return the favor.

A big part of Mott Children’s Hospital is Lions Defensive End, Aidan Hutchinson. He’s also a big part of these kids’ lives.

“When we get a call that Aidan wants to come over and just bring a smile to a child’s face who’s not feeling so great, we welcome it,” says C. S. Mott Children’s Hospital COO Luanne Thomas-Ewald.

He’s been visiting and spending time with young patients and their families for several years, according to Thomas-Ewald.

“When Sunday night happened, our kids and our families were devastated and they really wanted to do something to give back to him,” she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson likely down 4-6 months with broken leg

Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson likely down 4-6 months with broken leg

One of those kids, 3-year-old Owen McGee is a Hutch Hero. He’s currently in remission for stage four neuroblastoma.

“We always say joy is not defined by our circumstances,” says Owen’s mother Morgan McGee. “We can always still find the joy in these tragic moments, and we know that Aidan and his family will do that because that’s what they’ve brought us by coming here.”

Morgan McGee says Hutchinson frequently spent time with Owen while he was still receiving treatment.

“Knowing that these children look up to him as a mentor and they see him on TV, it is really cool that he’s using his platform to come and hang out with these kids,” she says.

Hutchinson even chose to write Owen’s name on a water jug last year - a pre-game ritual for the star football player.

“To see them supporting our son and just all these children in general is just really awesome to see,” McGee says.

Now, since Owen is feeling stronger these days, he’s offering Hutch his own message of support.

“Feel better Hutch,” Owen says.

Where Your Voice Matters