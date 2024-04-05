NASA Ambassadors share safety tips ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse

"What in the world!" exclaimed an excited Sadie Brumbaugh at the Trenton Veterans Memorial Library Friday afternoon.

She, along with many others, stopped by the library to receive solar eclipse safety information from Henry Ford College Astronomy Students and NASA Eclipse Ambassadors.

Kent Saunders Sadie & Veronica Brumbaugh learning about eclipse safety

Veronica Brumbaugh told us they stopped by to learn as they, "plan to go to the park and invite some friends," to watch the eclipse.

"I’m excited for that magical moment," said Brumbaugh.

Deana Kaffenberger also stopped by with her granddaughter Anna and told us she's seen an eclipse before, years ago, " liked seeing the progression of it and I thought that was amazing."

Kent Saunders Anna & Deana Kaffenberger stop by to learn about eclipse safety

NASA ambassadors Anthony Preston and Cortney Rinehart were offering free glasses, pinhole viewers, and information to the families.

"This is an incredible scientific wonder that only happens once every decade if you’re lucky," said Preston.

Kent Saunders Anthony Preston demonstrating eclipse safety

He shared that people will need eclipse glasses on the day of the total solar eclipse because; "If you look up at the sun on a normal day after a couple of seconds you’ll see a bright spot in your vision, if you look at the sun during a total solar eclipse, that white is much more concentrated and will actually burn your retinas and so you could go blind if you look at an eclipse without the safety glasses on."

Courtney Rinehart said it's also imperative that you have effective glasses and not fake ones.

Kent Saundes Cortney Rinehart teaching about eclipse safety

To make sure they're real she said you can check, "to see if they have a number on the inside."

She said you need to look for an ISO certification number specifically.

If you don't have glasses, Preston said the safest way to watch the eclipse is with welding goggles or pinhole viewers.

RELATED: EMU team to livestream Monday's Eclipse:

Students at Eastern Michigan University preparing to livestream Monday's solar eclipse

Monday's eclipse is the final total solar eclipse that will be seen over North America until 2024.

RELATED: Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes

Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes

This is your chance to experience that magic-like moment, safely.

"For it to be in Michigan for this one, and to just be able to see it, is pretty incredible," said Preston.

For live coverage of the eclipse Monday, tune into 7 Action News.