(WXYZ) — Residents living near the intersection of Rawsonville Road and Oakville Waltz Road say the crossing has been a safety concern for years, with some crashes proving fatal. Now, after two crashes in two days, neighbors are demanding action.

Watch Whitney's piece in the video player below:

Neighbors demand intersection safety improvements after back-to-back crashes

Penny Fill has lived near the intersection for more than 30 years.

"There's just been so many accidents that have happened out here, it's unreal," Fill said.

Fill says hardly a week goes by without a crash in front of her home.

"Thursday, my son runs out the door (and yells) 'bad accident!' So I knew what that meant because I flew out too and we always go out to help, see what we can do, call 911," Fill said.

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Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment a car went airborne and rolled over after passing through the intersection on Thursday. The very next evening, neighbors say another driver crashed into the side of that same business, causing thousands of dollars in structural damage.

Neighbor Brandy Giraud says the sounds of crashes have become all too familiar.

Watch security video of a crash in Willis in the player below:

WEB EXTRA: Security video of a crash in Willis, Michigan

"I was cooking and I heard the loud kabang and so then I ran over there," Giraud said as she recounted the crash Thursday.

"How scary is it for you when you hear another crash out here," 7 News Detroit Reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"I mean, it's scary, it is. It's scary because you want to make sure everyone is okay," Giraud said.

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Neighbors say they want safety improvements at the intersection, though they differ on what those improvements should look like.

"I think a traffic light is too much because the traffic does die down later. A four way stop or blinking lights," Fill suggested.

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"Definitely a traffic light because people just go right through it. I don't know if they're on their phones, not paying attention," Giraud said.

Part of the problem, neighbors say, is figuring out who is actually responsible for the intersection. The crossing sits at the borders of Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, with Augusta Township on one side and Sumpter Township on another. The village of Willis sits across from the two townships.

"Nobody wants to take on the responsibility," Fill said.

After calling all three county road commissions, it was determined the intersection falls under Monroe County's jurisdiction. In a statement, a spokesperson said the following:

Thank you for contacting our office regarding the intersection of Oakville Waltz Road and Rawsonville Road.



This intersection is under the jurisdiction of the Monroe County Road Commission.



(7 News Detroit's) call was the first report we have received regarding safety concerns at this intersection.



We review our entire network of more than 1,400 miles of roadway annually, and this location has not been identified as an area with documented safety concerns.



Based on the most recent data available, there were no documented crashes at this intersection in 2024 or 2025.



We appreciate you bringing this location to our attention and will continue to monitor it as part of our ongoing review of the county road system.



The Monroe County Road Commission evaluates potential traffic signal installations in accordance with the procedures and warrants outlined in the Michigan Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MMUTCD).



Based on our evaluation, the intersection of Oakville Waltz Road and Rawsonville Road does not currently meet the criteria for the installation of a traffic signal.



Matthew J. Snell, P.E.



Fill says the stakes are high if nothing changes.

"What's your biggest fear when it comes to this intersection if nothing is done going forward," 7 News Detroit Reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"More accidents and more death because that's exactly what's going to happen," Fill said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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