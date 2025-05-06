New bond proposals could improve Ferndale middle & high school, raise taxes for residents

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a big day in Ferndale as voters will get to decide on two different measures — a bond proposal that pertains to Ferndale Public Schools and another measure related to the city’s millage rate.

Maurice Telesford is a science and computer programming teacher at Ferndale High School. He's also the President of Ferndale's Education Association, and he says he fully supports the city's bond proposal, totaling $114.8 million. That money would go towards improvements to the conjoined Ferndale Middle and High School.

“I think it’s very much needed. We haven’t seen a major renovation to the middle school, high school campus, so right now they’re in one building, in probably my 16 years there," Maurice said. “The bond would not create a new building or separate them, but would allow us to take better advantage of the land space that we have and to have more classroom space.”

Major projects are highlighted in purple in the rendering below. Those projects include a new academic wing for larger learning environments and to separate high school and middle school students, along with upgraded music rooms.

Superintendent Camille Hibbler told 7 News Detroit students deserve better, saying in part that "our students spend most of their day at school. This bond proposal allows us to reimagine Ferndale Middle and High School ensuring our students have the tools and spaces they need to succeed now, and in the future.”

The school district says voters can expect no increase in their taxes if the proposal gets approved.

“I think it’s wonderful, I’m glad the city is keeping up with the times," said lifelong Ferndale resident Robin Rivard. "I think everybody should vote pro-everything.”

Voters will also have a chance to decide on another measure as well: whether to renew the city's millage, or tax rate.

Voters have until 8:00 to cast their ballots. To find a polling location near you, take a look at the map at this link.

“What we’re asking voters is to reconsider resetting it to the same rate that had been established 10 years ago," said Colleen O'Toole, Ferndale's city manager.

However, not all residents want that.

“It kind of will hurt us in terms of raising the taxes and stuff like that," said Mark Marcus. "We’re already paying pretty high taxes.”

But O'Toole says this would mean a very small change on the tax bills for homeowners.

“What you’re looking at is increase of about $5-15 a month in total," she said

