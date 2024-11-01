New and improved 16th Street opens in Detroit as part of community agreement with Ambassador Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owners of the Ambassador Bridge and the community that lives next to it are waving a white flag after decades of disagreements.

The City of Detroit is unveiling a new and improved 16th Street in the Hubbard Richard neighborhood, as part of a recent community agreement between the owners of The Ambassador Bridge, the Moroun Family, and the Hubbard Richard neighborhood.

"We can hope for development at some point," long-time resident Jessica Travino said.

"We're hopeful, yes, we're very hopeful," said another resident Ana Sandovao.

Hubbard Richard sits right next to Detroit's historic Corktown and under The Ambassador Bridge.

Another resident, Dave Krzezewski said because of this, this Detroit neighborhood has been trying to balance industry and development for decades.

"I've been in the neighborhood for ten years," said Krzezewski. "I've seen the environment here and I'm hoping that it does get better."

By "environment", he means the long-standing issues between the owners of The Ambassador Bridge and the neighborhood that surrounds it.

"You probably had 30 years of fighting between the neighborhood and the Morouns," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Today, I got to see the head of the neighborhood association and Matt Moroun cut the ribbon together. It's a great day."

The owners of The Ambassador Bridge have agreed to several specifics including, donating 10 of its properties in and around Hubbard Richard to the neighborhood, demolish the former Greyhound Building, which has already been done, and building a new 16th street, which the community celebrated on Friday.

"We want to be a good neighbor. We want to be successful. We want the people around us to be successful," The Ambassador Bridge Chairman Matt Moroun said.

As for the neighborhood association, President Sam Butler said they agreed to the expansion of the Ambassador Bridge Plaza including its design.

"Thanks to the community agreement, we are excited to turn vacant lots into green space and housing. We are excited to revitalize this massive greyhound space into a valuable community asset," Butler said.

Krzezewski said he is hoping to live in the area at least 10 more years and he is happy to see progress, but he is still hoping for more development and a community space for the neighborhood.

"I'm optimistic I guess," Krzezewski said. "There's been talks for the last two years and I'd like to see the details behind those talks."

Where Your Voice Matters