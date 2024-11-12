No ordinary coffee shop: Java Junction in Trenton serving good food and drinks with a side of inclusion

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Java Junction by Arkay is a coffee shop serving hot coffee, cold drinks, and fresh sandwiches, but the local store is much more than its delicious offerings.

"A lot of times people with disabilities are overlooked. They're not considered to be as valuable to the community and we're here to prove that wrong," says Program Director Leslie Cook.

She said Java Junction is giving people with disabilities a place to work and learn life skills. It is part of the non-profit organization Arkay, which is a program in the Downriver area servicing adults with developmental disabilities.

"We've got great coffee and great people," Cook said.

Great people like Orlando McGrew, who gets paid to hold creative signs outside the store.

"Every day I get to meet new friends. I like my people here because they treat me right," McGrew said. "I get a paycheck. I get to do what I want with it."

Cook said a paycheck is a big deal for some of these employees, who also get to take home tips.

"For some of them, the money that they get working here is all they have as far as money of their choice. That's all they have to make decisions with is whatever they earn working for us," Cook said.

"It makes me feel really happy," McGrew said.

McGrew's job coach, Dillon Cicchetti, is by his side at the coffee shop to help him reach his goals.

"Helping him makes me feel great," Cicchetti said.

McGrew is just one of about 45 employees, ready to serve all customers who walk through the door.

Customers like first-timers Faith Fitzpatrick and Jane Bergum.

"If there is a community space where there's comfort then that's great," Fitzpatrick said.

"I just can't give them enough credit for everybody doing what they're doing," Bergum said.

Bergum became emotional when we asked her why she decided to try Java Junction Tuesday.

"I have a child of my own that's handicap and it's very trying sometimes but yet, like I said they need to be loved and cared for," Bergum said.

Cook is hoping more people are willing to try out the small spot soon.

"We're here to show that we have value, that we have worth. everybody has something to offer and that's what everybody who walks through our doors experience," Cook said.

For more information on Java Junction, click here: https://www.miarkay.org/