Notice the new Meta AI on Facebook & Instagram? You can't turn it off, and people are annoyed

(WXYZ) — Artificial intelligence continues to become more and more integrated into our daily life, most recently with the new AI chat-bot that was rolled out on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Over the weekend, you may have noticed the blue circle icon pop up on the search bar of your Facebook and Instagram.

Whether you like it or not, the new AI chat bot is seemingly here to stay on social media.

Do you want that on your social media?" I asked Lars and Therese Jademburg,who are visiting from Sweden.

"I think it’s getting to be a bit too much," Lars said.

"I don’t want it," Therese added.

"I think I went to like look up somebody and it didn’t get me even remotely close," Bianca Phillips said.

"Would you want to turn this off?" I asked Tony Marcucci

"I would, is it possible?" he said.

The short answer: No.

"Oh so I have no choice, got you, got you!" Marcucci said.

The technology symbolized with the blue and purple ring is called "Meta AI." It was rolled out without your request and you can't turn it off, so what is it's specific purpose?

"In the moment, because it didn’t search what I was trying to search right, I literally forgot what I was searching and just closed the app," Philips said.

It's meant to be an artificial intelligence by Meta that's similar to ChatGPT. There are prompts to coach you to run a 5K, grow perfect tomatoes, or learn a new language. Not really what people tell us they're going on Instagram or Facebook for.

"Looking at these prompts right now, do you think that you would use any of these?" I asked.

"Ummm, no," Marcucci said.

"You get information based on what you’re looking at and that means that you get only that," Therese said.

"When Apple Music put that U2 album on everyone's phone and we were forced to listen to it you’re just like forcing it on me," Phillips said.

Experts say AI is the next big thing and we're going to see AI bots like this popping up everywhere.

The Meta AI can also generate images, and tell you about the latest news, but you should never fully rely on it's information as AI is known to have flaws and at times provide false information.

"So I think it’s pros and cons but we have to be very careful about how we use it and who uses it as well," Therese said.

"There are so many fine line prints in these apps that we just accept when we download them, I don’t know what it’s listening to. It’s probably listening to us right now like ,‘OK they don’t like us,'" Phillips said.

